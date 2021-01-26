SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) – The world’s largest café chain Starbucks is still struggling in the face of the corona pandemic. In the fiscal quarter to the end of December, profits fell by 30 percent year-on-year to $ 622 million (511 million euros), as Starbucks announced on Tuesday after the US market closed. Revenues fell by almost five percent to $ 6.7 billion. Compared to the previous quarter, this is a clear improvement, but analysts had expected higher income on average.

Like-for-like sales, which received much attention in the financial market, also fell more sharply than expected worldwide, even if the forecasts for the US home market and the important China business were slightly exceeded. CEO Kevin Johnson was satisfied with the results in view of the ongoing stresses caused by the Corona crisis and spoke of a progressive recovery. However, the quarterly figures were less well received by investors, with the share initially turning significantly into the red after the trading hours./hbr/DP/he