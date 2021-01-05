A 40-year-old woman returning from Saudi Arabia was not allowed to board an aircraft coming to India because she did not have the money to conduct the corona test. The woman was allegedly taken hostage on behalf of her employer. After this, she was returning from there.

Reena Gahlodh, hailing from Harda district of Madhya Pradesh, appealed for help through a video message in November. After this, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia intervened and arranged for his return.

The woman who is currently lodged in a recruitment shelter in Al-Qasim, Saudi Arabia. In two audio messages he claimed that he was taken for corona test on Monday evening by the Shelter personnel. On January 5, 850 riyals (17 thousand rupees) were demanded before the departure.

Shramesh Sharma, vice-president of Congress’s Bundi Jili, said that the woman sent a message to him because he had earlier appealed to the authorities for help on the woman’s appeal. Reena said in the message- “At around 6 o’clock on Monday evening, I was taken to the center for Corona test. There I was asked to give 850 Rial Kovid-19 test before departure in the aircraft.”

Reena continued- “When I showed my inability to pay for the Kovid test, I was told that it would not be possible for me to go to India and I would have to work here for a month so that Corona could earn money for the test.” She has been living in Saudi Arabia for the last 11 months on a female work visa.

Also read: Saudi Arabia’s famous woman rights activist sentenced to six years, has been vocal on human rights