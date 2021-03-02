The income of first and second division clubs in Spain recorded a decrease of 2,013 billion euros in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons due to the new Corona virus.

This came according to figures published today, Tuesday, by the Spanish Football League

For the 2019-2020 season, the report confirmed that the clubs recorded revenues of 4.8 billion euros, 366 million less than the expected value of 5,167 billion.

Regarding the current season, the report estimated that the deficit will reach 1,647 billion euros out of 5,269 billion expected, a decrease of 31% for the first and second classes.

He added that the first and second division clubs suffered, during the past two seasons, from a decrease in revenues of 2,013 billion euros, or 19%, compared to the expected figure of 10,436 billion euros, noting that the clubs faced this deficit by reducing costs by 984 million euros in the two seasons. The last two.

The report indicated that as a result of this reduction in spending, the net impact of the epidemic reached 1,030 billion euros during the last two seasons, which was absorbed by clubs with profits recorded in previous seasons.

“This debt will be remedied over the next three to five years,” said Association General Director Jose Guerra. Consequently, the impact of Covid-19 will be countered at a rate ranging between 150 and 250 million euros per season.

For his part, Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish Football League, confirmed that “in other tournaments, there are problems with paying salaries, and several clubs have requested government assistance, while we have not asked for that,” indicating that he believes that the clubs need “two seasons” to return. To their previous incomes before the pandemic.