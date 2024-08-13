Corona | Corona disease can still strike really hard – Such strong symptoms can now be

Corona|Husi’s chief infectious disease doctor predicts a disease peak for the rest of the year. Even though severe symptoms are possible, Corona is often diagnosed with mild or no symptoms.

Corona infections there is on the move again. Even though the numbers in the summer are lower than last winter and the threat of a serious disease has almost disappeared, Corona is still not just a little flu for everyone.

HS asked its readers about recent experiences with strong corona symptoms.

“I got sick on Midsummer’s Friday and at first I thought it was the summer flu,” says the Oulu resident Eveliina Manninen38.