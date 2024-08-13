Tuesday, August 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Corona | Corona disease can still strike really hard – Such strong symptoms can now be

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2024
in World Europe
0
Corona | Corona disease can still strike really hard – Such strong symptoms can now be
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Husi’s chief infectious disease doctor predicts a disease peak for the rest of the year. Even though severe symptoms are possible, Corona is often diagnosed with mild or no symptoms.

Corona infections there is on the move again. Even though the numbers in the summer are lower than last winter and the threat of a serious disease has almost disappeared, Corona is still not just a little flu for everyone.

HS asked its readers about recent experiences with strong corona symptoms.

“I got sick on Midsummer’s Friday and at first I thought it was the summer flu,” says the Oulu resident Eveliina Manninen38.

#Corona #Corona #disease #strike #hard #strong #symptoms

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
It has become known about the possible appointment of a new commander of the Northern Military District in the Kursk region

It has become known about the possible appointment of a new commander of the Northern Military District in the Kursk region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]