This comes as the authorities raise the state of alert at the country’s land and air ports, in anticipation of a new leakage of infection with the Corona virus mutant, after it receded in Tunisia months ago, recording less than 5 percent of the rate of positive analyzes of the total virus investigations in the country.

And the advisor to the Ministry of Health, Enas Al-Ayadi, said, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Tunisia imposes strict control on arrivals from abroad, as the authorities do not allow non-residents to enter without vaccination, while residents must present a negative test to detect the virus with a commitment to rapid investigation. About the Corona virus at the airport.

Al-Ayadi explained that the field monitoring and investigation operations aim to be aware of the imported cases, and the Ministry of Health is working to intensify genetic cutting to identify the mutations present in the country and the extent of their change.

The obligation to present the vaccination certificate in order to access public places in Tunisia raises a human rights controversy, as a number of activists and human rights organizations denounced the mandatory imposition of a certificate of vaccination in its two doses on all citizens as a prerequisite for entering shops, administrative institutions, work sites and various public spaces, and considered it an attack on private liberties.

Amnesty International expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to compulsorily impose a certificate of vaccination, calling for the amendment of the decree to do so in order to ensure that international human rights law is not violated and fundamental freedoms are violated.

Dozens of citizens staged a protest in the center of the capital to demand the abolition of the decree related to the mandatory “passport of vaccination”, considering the procedure as an interference in the bodily freedom of Tunisians, and the coordination of “Tawansa Against the Passport of Vaccination” filed a case before the Administrative Court’s request to stop the decree related to the compulsory passport of vaccination against Covid- 19.

It is noteworthy that President Qais Saeed had issued on October 22, a decree that entered into force on Wednesday, banning any person aged 18 years and over from entering any of the public facilities, government institutions and entertainment centers such as stadiums, shopping centers and concert venues, in the event that he did not present a certificate. A health worker confirms that he has received one of the anti-coronavirus vaccines recognized in Tunisia.

A number of Tunisians faced difficulties in obtaining the “vaccination passport” due to a technical malfunction, after more than 13,000 people per second accessed the platform of the Ministry of Health in order to obtain the passport, which made it difficult for them to access the platform to download the vaccination passport.

The Ministry of Health justified the malfunctions caused by the large demand recorded during the last two days. The consultant at the Ministry of Health, Enas Al-Ayadi, confirmed that the time was available a month ago to obtain vaccination certificates, but Tunisians chose the last hours to access the electronic platform simultaneously, which caused the technical problem.

It is worth noting that the number of people who completed the vaccination against the Corona virus in Tunisia exceeded five million people, while work is underway to vaccinate the age group under 18 years in the coming days.