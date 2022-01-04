NAfter weeks of back and forth, record champion Novak Djokovic will now take part in the Australian Open. As the 34-year-old Serb announced on Instagram on Tuesday, he is traveling to Melbourne with a special permit for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, which starts on January 17th. “Let’s go 2022 !!” he wrote.

Djokovic has not published his vaccination status. All participants in the Australian Open must be vaccinated or present a medical exemption. Victoria State Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino stressed in December that medical exemptions were “no loophole for privileged tennis players”.

World number one Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times and with his tenth triumph could also become the major record champion. He is currently on par with Rafael Nadal (Spain) and Roger Federer (Switzerland) with 20 Grand Slam titles.

