Around a year after the start of the pandemic, the corona controls in German companies are still inadequate. This is shown by current research by BuzzFeed News Germany and the ARD political magazine REPORT MAINZ.

Not only is occupational health and safety in Germany seldom checked, the responsible officials are often unable to assert themselves because of a lack of legal principles on site. Together with REPORT MAINZ BuzzFeed News 70 occupational health and safety authorities across Germany asked about the challenges of the Corona crisis*, almost 50 answered. Although 90 percent of the authorities state that they have approached companies about violations of the Corona regulations – in most cases, the companies were only warned verbally or in writing. There were seldom fines and even less often a company was closed.

More than two thirds of the authorities complain that they have too few staff available and almost half report that they have had to hand over officials in the past few months, for example to the Corona crisis team in their region. The authorities also complain that the home office regulations are difficult to review. “If the employer gives reasons that do not allow a home office from his point of view, these are difficult to refute,” writes the Lower Saxony Ministry of Social Affairs. There are far too many different, partly contradicting regulations, write several authorities.

Every 25 years, a Berlin company would be checked for protection against Corona

Robert Rath heads the Berlin occupational safety authority. He says his authority will now do 80 corona checks a week. © REPORT MAINZ

The director of the Berlin occupational health and safety authority, LAGetSi, Robert Rath, said in an interview that his authority could currently not “regularly inspect all companies in the city”. In the past year, she carried out around 1,000 additional corona company controls. That’s 20 checks a week. For a few days there has been a corona task force at the Berlin LAGetSi. From now on, 80 checks a week should take place. With around 100,000 Berlin companies, each company would be checked for the implementation of the Corona measures every 25 years.

The fact that the inadequate handling of the corona pandemic in German companies is a structural problem even in the second lockdown is shown by an exclusive evaluation by the union-related Hans Böckler Foundation, which is available to BuzzFeed News and REPORT MAINZ, which was updated in January. The foundation has been asking workers about their situation in the office or factory for months. Malte Lübker says that there is still a hard core “of 12 to 13 percent of employees who say: We have still not reacted adequately.”

Several health and safety officials emphasize the problems in confidential phone calls with BuzzFeed News and REPORT MAINZ. You complain that the new corona regulations from Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil are not enough. Often they could not take action quickly enough on the ground because they lacked the legal basis. In addition, there are many colleagues in the home office. In some cases, the officials report, they no longer wrote any orders at all because they knew that they could not be enforced anyway. “We are only a few chiefs left, but the Indians in the area are missing.” An experienced official calls the controls a drop in the ocean.

Occupational safety has been dismantled in Germany for decades

Occupational safety has been massively dismantled for decades, says Wolfgang Hien. He has been working on occupational safety in Germany for decades. © REPORT MAINZ

In the past 20 years, state supervision has been reduced to so-called system supervision, says long-time occupational safety expert Wolfgang Hien. Today there is hardly any control in the factories. “In some federal states, occupational health and safety supervision is practically reduced to zero,” says Hien. “And now, for a year since the Corona crisis, many trade supervisory authorities are in principle in the home office – and no longer control at all.”

The number of company inspections has recently fallen by almost 50 percent. On average, companies in Germany were only inspected every 25 years in 2018. Ten years earlier, controls took place every eleven years. In Schleswig-Holstein and Saarland, there is an average of almost 50 years between two company visits. This emerges from a small question in the Bundestag by left-wing politician Jutta Krellmann.

Left faction calls for more funds for occupational safety

Corona is like a magnifying glass under which you can see the problems of occupational safety even more clearly, says member of the Bundestag Jutta Krellmann. © REPORT MAINZ

Jutta Krellmann criticizes the years of dismantling of occupational safety in Germany. “Corona is really like a magnifying glass,” says Krellmann in an interview with BuzzFeed News and REPORT MAINZ. The virus “made it clear where the mistakes of the past few years are. And when we know where the mistakes of the past few years are, namely in reducing the number of occupational health and safety control authorities, then we will have to change that. And not at some point, but as quickly as possible. “

When asked, the Federal Ministry of Labor replied that Minister Hubertus Heil had “made it very clear to maintain a high level of control, especially in view of the current pandemic.” In addition, a minimum visit rate was recently set. However, this only applies from 2026 and stipulates that every company must be inspected every 20 years on average.* BuzzFeed News Germany is part of the Ippen-Digital network

