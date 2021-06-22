The new weekly figures show that the corona virus is spreading less and less in the Netherlands. The number of people who are still contagious has almost halved. In the past week, 36 percent fewer positive corona tests were reported than the week before. However, more people took the corona virus with them from Portugal.











This is apparent from the new weekly figures from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). On 7 June, almost 42,000 infectious persons were still reported in the Netherlands. This week it concerns about 26,000 people.

A total of 5714 people tested positive, 36 percent less than a week earlier. The number of positive tests per 100,000 inhabitants decreased from 53 to 34 compared to a week earlier. The number of new patients who had to be hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen by 35 percent. 26% fewer new COVID-19 patients were admitted to the ICU than a week earlier. The reproduction numbers based on the number of positive corona tests, hospital admissions and ICU admissions are still below 1.

There are now almost 13.9 million vaccinations. Since last Saturday, people with birth year 2003 can also make a vaccination appointment, which means that all adults have received an offer for vaccination.

From abroad

Of the people found to be infected, 471 had recently been abroad. That is over 8 percent. Portugal is at the top: 192 people who were diagnosed with the virus last week had been in that country in the two weeks before. That is more than 40 percent of all people who had recently been abroad and tested positive after returning to the Netherlands. A week earlier, 134 Dutch people tested positive after a visit to Portugal.

Spain was in first place last week, now in second. The GGDs noted 107 infections after a visit to the country. A week earlier, there were significantly more: 191. After Spain and Portugal, the neighboring countries of Belgium (26 cases) and Germany (17 cases) follow.

RIVM already pointed out last week that especially young people become infected during a holiday in Spain or Portugal. The institute called on everyone between 17 and 24 years old to take a test at the GGD after returning home from the two countries, even without complaints.

Reason for vigilance

Despite the further extinguishing of corona in the Netherlands, there is also reason to be vigilant, because a more contagious variant, the Delta variant, is on the rise. “We see that this Delta variant has gained a foothold in the Netherlands.”

According to RIVM, there is ‘a real chance’ that this Delta variant ‘will gain the upper hand in the Netherlands’. ,,Just as happened before with the British variant”, RIVM spokesman Geert Westerhuis explains to this site. “We see that the Delta variant has gained a foothold in the Netherlands.” The Delta variant refers to the variant, which is also called the Indian variant, because it was the first to be discovered there.

British Prime Minister Johnson announced that easing will be postponed for the time being due to the delta variant. © AFP



Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain previously announced that he is postponing the easing in England by four weeks because of the delta variant. The delta variant of the coronavirus – also called Indian variant because it was first found there – is also spreading in the Netherlands. “The great risk is that these young people who have returned from exam parties will spread the delta variant further in the Netherlands,” RIVM feared earlier.

Nevertheless, the Outbreak Management Team – which advises the cabinet on the measures to be taken – does not expect that the advance of the Delta variant will be a reason to deviate from the intended relaxation in the months of June and July. “The OMT does not expect a change in this in the short term (June, July), but is also considering that this could change due to uncertain factors,” she wrote in the OMT’s last letter to the House of Representatives.