The Indian Ministry of Health data indicated that India recorded a record daily increase in infections with the Coronavirus, amounting to 386,452 today, Friday, while the number of deaths from the virus jumped 3498 during the past twenty-four hours.

According to Reuters statistics, India has added 7.7 million infections to the total number of cases since the end of February, when the second wave gained momentum. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add 7.7 million previous infections.

