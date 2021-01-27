Ge health authorities are in a difficult position. The employees are at the forefront of fighting pandemics, should determine the outbreak, and send contact persons of infected people into quarantine. They work countless hours of overtime and are almost always overworked. Nevertheless, the impression sometimes arises that they are still not completely in control of the situation. Health Minister Jens Spahn recently highlighted that it was a success that fewer faxes were required. “The fax has become a symbol of an alleged lack of digitization and the associated excessive demands,” says Kay Ruge from the German District Association, which represents 290 municipal health authorities.

In the municipalities, too, the medical officers are defending themselves, they have had a digital infrastructure for a long time, very few would have faxed before the pandemic – it was recently the laboratories that sent the results by fax. When Chancellor Angela Merkel decided with the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown on January 19, she said that the incidence value of 50 Covid infected people per 100,000 inhabitants was the goal so that the health authorities could follow up on contacts. These would have to be upgraded – in terms of personnel and digitally. The pandemic has now been rampant for eleven months. Why are the health authorities only now being upgraded?

No money has arrived in Remscheid

Even if the roughly 400 health authorities in Germany are in the hands of the municipalities and their precise tasks differ from country to country, the problems are similar. It starts with the money. At the end of September the federal and state governments decided on a pact for the public health service. Four billion euros from the federal government are to help advance digitization and hire more staff in the coming years. Because the federal government is not allowed to transfer money directly to the municipalities, the money has to go through the states.

The federal states received the first tranche of 200 million euros at the end of last year. In some countries it is communicated how much money the municipalities receive and when. 10 million euros are to flow to North Rhine-Westphalia for digitization alone. In Remscheid, a town with a little more than 100,000 inhabitants in the Bergisches Land, none of this has yet arrived. Thomas Neuhaus, the city’s health department head, doesn’t know how much he can spend on new computers and software. At least for the staff, 160,000 euros should flow into his city, but when they will come, the responsible Ministry of Health has not yet informed him. Neuhaus would have wished for money from the pact early on – but it just didn’t come.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the health authorities were initially on their own. In normal times, the medical officers take care of school examinations, cancer registries or hygiene checks. Epidemic protection is part of the spectrum of tasks, but in many places there were no software programs that also enable the tracking of infectious diseases – but they were not needed either.