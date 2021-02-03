Many people in Germany continue to suffer massively from the Corona crisis. The coalition committee therefore decided on further aid in the evening.

For the first time in Super election year 2021 the coalition committee meets.

Issues between CDU and SPD there are some who tease Social Democrats before the meeting against the Union.

The governing coalition decides new help to deal with the Corona pandemic*.

+++ 10:50 p.m .: The tips of union and SPD decided that evening for dining in Restaurants and cafes A reduced VAT rate of 7 percent is to apply by the end of 2022. This extends the exemption, which is initially limited to June 30, due to the Corona crisis.

The grand coalition wants too People in basic security support financially because of the Corona crisis. The heads of the Union and the SPD agreed on a one-off on Wednesday Corona grant from 150 euros.

New Corona aid: child bonus and relief for companies

Familys are intended to cushion the Corona costs receive a child bonus again this year. The coalition agreed on one here Child benefit allowance from 150 euros per child. Last year there was 300 euros per child to stimulate consumption during the crisis.

Also Companies with losses due to the corona crisis get more help. With an extended loss carry-back, you should be able to offset corona-related losses in your tax return more extensively than before with profits from previous years.

Corona crisis: Grand coalition advises on new aid

+++ 6.30 p.m .: The Consultations of the federal government have started: more than five months after their last meeting, the leaders of the Union and SPD are in Berlin with the Chancellor Angela Merkel got together. The SPD wants a clear financial relief for low-wage earners and families in the coalition committee Corona crisis push through. It is about the people “who have to get by on a particularly tight budget in these times,” said party leaders Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans just before the meeting with Angela Merkel.

“At this point, the coalition partner should not only look at those who have high incomes, but also at those who are really burdened at this time,” emphasized Walter-Borjans. In the past one has seen time and again that “it was not easy to achieve something that relieves small and medium-sized income earners in particular”. The SPD is not only concerned with basic security recipients, but also with families with low and average incomes.

Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Bavaria and CSU party chairman, arrives at the coalition committee at the Federal Chancellery.

On the table are demands for another child bonus similar to last year and for one Corona emergency aid from 200 euros for Low wage earners and Long-term unemployed. Among other things, the Union wants to achieve tax relief for burdened companies. Esken emphasized: “We can expect that the coalition partner may take a look at the C in his party name – and then we hope that the situation of families with particularly low incomes also plays a role.”

Corona: Vaccine and Hartz IV grant – Merkel and the government advise in the evening

Update from 02/03/2021, 4.45 p.m.: The Greens in the Bundestag hope that the top meeting of the governing parties CDU, CSU and SPD this Wednesday will provide more help for the poor in the pandemic. “I expect from the coalition committee that the Union and the SPD set up an effective rescue package for people in poverty,” said the social policy spokesman for the Greens parliamentary group, Sven Lehmann, of the “German Press Agency” in Berlin. “The back and forth on the back of those affected must come to an end.”

The Greens as quickly as possible demanded a corona surcharge of 100 euros per month for adults and 60 euros for children on the basic security, explained Lehmann. In addition, the parliamentary group joins the demands of social associations, trade unions and family associations to permanently increase the basic security to around 600 euros per month. “We will continue to put pressure on this.”

Corona in Germany: Coalition meets for deliberations

On Wednesday evening, the leaders of the governing parties and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wanted to discuss the coalition committee for the first time since Armin Laschet was elected as the new CDU leader. SPD representatives had announced calls for more help for poor people in the pandemic in advance. According to Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken also demanded the introduction of a monthly corona surcharge for Hartz IV recipients. Co-party leader Norbert Walter-Borjans suggested 200 euros one-time aid for recipients of basic security.

“In the election year, the SPD finally discovered the issue of poverty,” criticized Lehmann. A one-time aid of 200 euros is at best a drop in the ocean. “The Corona crisis threatens to exacerbate poverty.”

First report from February 3rd, 2021, 12.00 p.m .: The tips of the CDU, CSU and SPD come on Wednesday (03.02.2021) for the first time in Super election year 2021* together again. The coalition committee meets in the Chancellery at 6:00 p.m., and that evening too Corona pandemic* are at the center of the discussions.

The vaccine is a central topic in the deliberations of the federal government.

Already on Tuesday (02.02.2021) Chancellor Angela Merkel* in one ARD* -Interview the hopes for an early easing of the Corona measures smashed and called to persevere. There is an incidence of less than 100 nationwide New infections* per inhabitant within seven days, which is a good performance: “We haven’t been there for a long time. But that doesn’t mean we’re back in control the virus by the health authorities. ”The chosen path will have to be followed for a while.

Corona: Who bears the consequences of the measures?

The governing coalition is divided on what this should look like. In particular, there are different ideas about how the costs and consequences of the measures should be met. SPD leader Saskia Esken demanded one in advance Corona surcharge for Hartz IV recipients. The economic consequences of the corona crisis for companies are also to be negotiated in the coalition committee.

Another area of ​​conflict is the procurement of the vaccine. While Chancellor Merkel defended the previous approach and pointed out that this was a “dynamic process” Jens Spahn (CDU)* Has been attacked several times because of the problems by the Social Democrats. Which in turn caused considerable displeasure on the part of the Union. The SPD had accused the Vaccination topic* To campaign.

Corona consultations: Laschet part of the coalition committee for the first time

SPD chancellor candidate and vice chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected the allegations before the meeting. The criticism of the SPD on vaccination management and their demands in the coalition committee are not an election campaign. “Demanding something sensible for the citizens is not campaign music,” said Scholz in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. Things that are important have to be discussed hard. For example, it was “very good” that the SPD had raised early that not everything had gone right when it came to obtaining sufficient vaccine, said Scholz.

To the Coalition committee takes North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister for the first time Armin Laschet* part, which started in January CDU– Federal Chairman was elected. (ktho / tu / AFP / dpa) * fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network

