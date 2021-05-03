D.he duration of the corona pandemic, the sluggish vaccination progress and extensive restrictions put more and more stress on many people over time. This is shown by just looking at their financial confidence. Because despite the expected economic consequences of the crisis, German citizens were still comparatively confident about their finances last year.

In autumn 2020, on average, a good two thirds of Germans felt financially secure for the future. In March of this year, only 42 percent said this – so confidence has clearly deteriorated. These are the results of two representative surveys conducted by the asset manager Fidelity International together with the market research institutes Kantar Emnid and Insa-Consulere, which are available exclusively to the FAZ. As is so often the case, there are also noticeable differences between the sexes: While almost half of men feel financially secure, only 38 percent of women share this view.

Alarming signal

The corona crisis is leaving its mark, says Alexander Leisten, Germany boss of Fidelity, with reference to this data. Within a few months, financial confidence decreased significantly, while the previous year was still characterized by cautious optimism. More and more people were worried about their current and future financial situation, says Leisten. This is also an alarming signal with a view to the already uncertain security of many people in old age.

For most of them, the statutory pension is likely to leave a clear gap in their retirement age. According to the survey, around two thirds of respondents also save for old age. 36 percent, on the other hand, state that they do not take additional cover. In 2017, however, less than 31 percent of respondents said that. The number of non-savers has risen above all in Saarland as well as in Thuringia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

There are several reasons not to save money for old age. Compared to previous years, according to the survey, a lack of money is again more often a factor in not saving. While 41 percent of those surveyed gave this reason in 2020, it was recently 58 percent, says Fidelity. People in the East said this more often than West Germans. Lack of money also remains the most frequently cited reason for not building up financial security. In contrast, the fear of losing money as a reason not to save has become rarer. This compares a share of 20 percent in 2020 with 13 percent in March 2021. The share of those who simply enjoy a “good” life and would rather spend their money has decreased from 35 percent in 2017 to 15 percent it.

The type of provision also changes over time. According to Fidelity, securities are becoming increasingly important. While in the previous year 23 percent of those surveyed had invested in stocks, funds or fixed-income products in order to provide additional protection, it was recently 25 percent. This value has even doubled since 2017. The number of those who regularly saved on overnight or fixed-term accounts, however, fell for the first time. Here, an average of 32 percent of German citizens compared with the current 26 percent in 2020.

In view of the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, many financial advisors have to ask many questions from unsettled customers. This was shown in a survey conducted by the investment company JP Morgan Asset Management among around 350 advisors in March. The greatest risks for the capital markets were therefore the price rally and the associated high valuations, as well as the risk of inflation due to the loose monetary and fiscal policy and the backlog of demand. A change of favorites from growth stocks to value stocks was rated as comparatively less risky, followed by the further course of the pandemic, mutations and the progress of the vaccination situation.