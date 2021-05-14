Tamer Abdel Hamid and Mohamed Kenawy (Abu Dhabi, Cairo)

For the second year in a row, the Corona virus caused confusion in the Eid al-Fitr cinematic season locally and in the Arab world. The cinematic works competing in this season were negatively affected, as a result of determining the capacity in the galleries between 30 and 50%, especially since there are some producers who finished filming their work. Last year, it was postponed to display it this year, but they were also unable to display it this season due to the application of precautionary and preventive measures and attendance rates inside the halls to ensure the safety of the public.

The application of precautionary measures, such as requiring pioneers to wear a mask, permanent sterilization of the theaters, and measuring the temperature before entering the auditorium, caused the reluctance of business makers to present many films during that period. Producer and writer Amer Salmin Al-Marri was scheduled to release the new horror movie “Ghost” in the season. Eid al-Fitr, after postponing its presentation last year, which coincided with the start of the spread of the virus, but decided to postpone its presentation on the next Eid al-Adha, hoping that conditions would improve, especially with regard to the capacity allocated in the galleries.

The same is true for director Hani Al-Shaibani, who last year finished filming his new movie, “Social Man”, and decided to postpone the screening of his film until the end of 2021, until the situation stabilizes, the emerging virus crisis ends, and life returns as it was in its early days, especially for the world of seventh art and industry. Cinema, which relies mainly on audience, on which the producer and filmmakers depend for box office profits.

Three films

The number of films shown this season in Egypt was limited to only three films dominated by a comic character, and a number of films withdrew from this season after their makers had announced their release this season, but they retreated due to the procedures followed in the cinemas, and the first films. The movie “Ahmed Notre Dame” was presented during the Eid al-Fitr season, and it was called “Haykal Nazmi” at the beginning of its filming, but the name was changed recently, and it stars Ramez Jalal, Ghada Adel, Khaled Al-Sawy and Bayoumi Fouad, written by Louay Al-Sayed, directed by Mahmoud Karim and produced by Walid Sabri, and embodies Ramez is a journalist who tracks large-scale killings of a number of women while the security services search for the hidden thug, whose role is played by the artist Khaled Al-Sawy. Suddenly, information leaks out to the security forces about the thug being affected by the character of “Notre Dame’s Hunchback”, the protagonist of the French romantic novel composed by Victor Hugo.

“Finger mind”

Artist Karim Fahmy is involved in the Eid al-Fitr season with his new movie, “Dido”, and is co-starring with Bayoumi Fouad, Ahmed Fathi, Hamdi Al-Mirghani, Mohamed Tharwat, Hoda Al-Mufti and a group of guests of honor, including Ahmed Fahmy, Hisham Majed and Sheiko, and the film is a screenplay and dialogue by Karim Fahmy. And directed by Amr Salah, and the events revolve in a comic and adventure framework around the idea of ​​the finger of a finger, about the young Dido who is embodied by “Karim Fahmy” who decides with a group of his friends to steal a rich world, but the latter turns them to the mind of a finger, and the film raised the slogan “Please do not misunderstand me.”

“One second”

As for the third film, it is titled “One Second”, starring Dina El-Sherbiny, Mustafa Khater, Bayoumi Fouad, Ola Rushdi, along with a number of guests of honor, including Fathy Abdel Wahab and Ahmed El-Fishawy, and written by Mustafa Hamdy and directed by Akram Farid, and its events revolve around two people, Dina El-Sherbiny and Mustafa Khater, coincidence brings them together before a car accident causes a psychological condition for Mustafa Khater, which makes him return to childhood and believes that Dina El-Sherbiny is his mother, which exposes them to many comic situations.

Locked up in drawers

On the other hand, the makers of the movie “Some Don’t Go to the Authorized Twice” are facing difficult circumstances, after being confined to drawers for several months. Its heroes have finished filming their scenes for a long time, and its story revolves around a comedic social framework, starring Karim Abdel Aziz, who appears as a character. Presenter, and events develop after his separation from his wife, who is embodied by Dina El-Sherbiny, due to the many problems between them and her constant doubts about her husband.

Heneidy Imp

In the final moments of the Eid al-Fitr season, the movie “People and the Nemes”, starring Muhammad Heneidy and Menna Shalaby and directed by Sherif Arafa, was released. Its events revolve around an employee in a government agency who earns a living for his day, and between day and night he becomes rich and inherits a large house and children’s amusement parks. The winds do not desire the ships, as the amusement park and the house are inhabited by ghosts, and Menna Shalaby embodies the role of a demon who falls in love with Henedy and faces many difficulties in order to reach her.

World cinema

Although international filmmakers started releasing their films since the beginning of 2021, so that the wheel of cinematography does not stop, a number of important films were released during Eid Al Fitr, the most recent of which were “Godzilla vs Kong”, Mortal “Kombat”, “Black widow4” and “Mulan” And “Tenet” .. However, it is noticeable that the number of films on offer has decreased, as only three films are scheduled to be shown: “Wrath of Man”, a thriller written and directed by Guy Ritchie, based on the 2004 French film “The Money Truck.” “Directed by Nicola Bo Kharif, and starring Jason Statham, who plays a quiet, mysterious character named” H “. He works for a cash truck company in Los Angeles and is responsible for transporting millions of dollars around the city every week.

The thriller “Great White”, a horror and thriller film, written by Michael Bogen and directed by Martin Wilson, starring Katrina Bodin and Aaron Jacobenko, and his story revolves around a trip in which five passengers take part, and it turns into a disaster when the plane crashes with them, and they end up on a raft, with A shark sails around them.

And the horror movie “Seance”, written and directed by Simon Barrett and starring Inanna Sarkis, and set in the prestigious Fairfield Academy for Girls, six girls engage in magical rituals as a kind of joke, summoning the spirit of a deceased former student, and their lives soon become in danger.

Radhi

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enters the competition with the movie “Radhe”, whose story revolves around the elimination of gangster “Jani Bhai”, and “Radhi” is on a hunt to find the richest man in the city who secretly runs a criminal organization.

Retreat

The makers of “Ghosts of Europe”, starring the Lebanese actress Haifa Wehbe and Ahmed Al-Fishawi, written by Karim Farouk and directed by Mohamed Hamaki, abruptly retreated from its release in cinemas during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr season, without any apparent reasons, although it was one of the films. Which has been stable to show during the season, and the film has been subjected to several crises that have caused its showing to be postponed more than once, despite the end of filming a whole year ago. The same is true for Tamer Hosni’s “Not Me” film, despite the official launch of its poster Recently, however, its makers announced the postponement of its launch during Eid Al Fitr, and it was officially out of the race this season, due to the pandemic and the lack of public turnout in a large number of halls and cinemas.