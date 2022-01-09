Home page world

From: Patrick Mayer

The Swiss capital Bern. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

What should be done if a coronavirus variant bypasses vaccination protection? A neighbor of Germany wants to be prepared for this scenario in the pandemic.

Munich / Bern – Like many other countries, Switzerland, with around 8.6 million inhabitants, is fighting the next wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The highly contagious Omikron variant is causing concern – so much so that the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) of the German neighbor is working on an emergency concept. You want to be prepared for a scenario in which a future variant can bypass vaccination protection. That’s what the tabloid writes view.

Coronavirus escape variant? Switzerland is preparing for the scenario

The daily refers to the minutes of the so-called Taskforce Covid-19. An employee of the strategy working group was quoted from a Skype meeting on October 13, 2021: “The development of an emergency plan for a scenario that describes the occurrence of a vaccine escape variant has been initiated.”

BAG spokesman Marco Stücheli confirmed the corresponding preparations to the newspaper: “The emergency plan describes the necessary processes and measures to deal with waves of infections with new, worrying virus variants.” Said emergency plan is being drawn up by the consulting and research company Ecoplan, the report says The Federal Office has signed a contract for 150,000 euros for this.

The Swiss Federal Council had repeatedly warned that increasing vaccination rates in many countries would put great evolutionary pressure on the coronavirus. Means that mutations resistant to vaccination could develop. The emphasis was always on the subjunctive.

Escape variant of the coronavirus? Switzerland has an emergency plan drawn up

BAG spokesman Stücheli said aloud view for Switzerland now: “The emergency plan is primarily developed to deal with new, worrying variants in a period in which the crisis organization will no longer be available to the current extent.” be overloaded. Switzerland wants to be prepared. How exactly the contingency plan should look like, however, was not clear from the report. (pm)