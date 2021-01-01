The government in North Rhine-Westphalia wanted to ban demonstrations on New Year’s Eve and New Year because they were afraid of New Year’s Eve celebrations. The court found that disproportionate.

Münster – The North Rhine-Westphalian Higher Administrative Court has imposed one by the state Prohibition of demonstration canceled at short notice for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. A spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior confirmed a corresponding decision by the Münster court on Thursday. From dish even there was on New Years Eve no more confirmation. The WDR had previously reported.

The state government had fundamentally prohibited demonstrations in the Corona Protection Ordinance for December 31 and January 1. Behind this was the concern that registered Gatherings could be misused to circumvent the ban on New Years Eve celebrations. The judges found this regulation to be unlawful and disproportionate – the authorities could Infection protection guarantee even without the general ban on meetings.

EIL: The North Rhine-Westphalia Higher Administrative Court has the ban on assembly # New Years Eve2020 tilted. In theory, demos could still be registered with it today. New Year’s Eve celebrations in public spaces are still prohibited. – WDR aktuell (@WDRaktuell) December 31, 2020

Court overturns ban on gatherings: demonstrations can still be registered at short notice

The Police stations The ministry spokesman confirmed that the country had been informed about the new legal situation shortly before the turn of the year. Should demonstrations be registered at short notice, the police, as the supervisory authority, would monitor them accordingly. New Years Eve celebrations in the Publicity but remain prohibited. The founder of the "lateral thinking" movement himself recently at least called for no major demonstrations. (dpa)