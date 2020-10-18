Now the head of state will first have to work in the home office: Federal President Steinmeier has gone into quarantine because he had contact with a corona infected person.

On Saturday did Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in quarantine.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier in quarantine. A bodyguard has tested positive.

Steinmeier is now waiting for his further corona test result.

Update from October 18, 8 p.m .: After Corona infection of a bodyguard from Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier the first negative test result of the head of state was confirmed with a second procedure. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the Office of the Federal President on Sunday. She had already announced on Saturday that Steinmeier tested negative for the coronavirus has been. This result of a rapid test was then by a so-called PCR test validated – on Sunday, according to the spokeswoman, there was also a negative result here. PCR tests are more accurate than rapid tests.

Steinmeier stay in Self-quarantinesaid the spokeswoman. It will be tested again in the coming days. The Federal President went into quarantine on Saturday after a bodyguard tested positive for the corona virus.

Update from October 18, 1 p.m .: After contact with an infected bodyguard is Baden-Württemberg Minister of the Interior Thomas Strobl (CDU) negative on that Coronavirus been tested. A spokesman said on Sunday. Strobl remains in the for the time being quarantine. He is fully able to work at home. About how to proceed and to what extent

further tests and Quarantine measures are necessary, will now be discussed with the doctors. Strobl had gone into quarantine and canceled all appointments after a Bodyguardswho was driving with him in the car had tested positive.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meanwhile waits for his second test result. After a bodyguard for the Federal President responded positively to the Coronavirus was tested, the result of a quick test at Frank-Walter Steinmeier was initially negative. However, further tests are pending.

Corona: Steinmeier is still in quarantine – Interior Minister Strobl can also be tested

Update from October 18, 10.15 a.m .: After a bodyguard from Frank-Walter Steinmeier positive to that Coronavirus was tested, the Federal President Quarantined on Saturday. As a spokeswoman said, the first test was at Steinmeier initially negative, but the Federal President should remain in quarantine. Further tests are planned for the next few days, because the infected bodyguard should be one, according to a spokeswoman contact person act first degree. He had been on the road with the Federal President in the past few days.

Meanwhile also waits Baden-Württemberg Minister of the Interior Thomas Strobl on his Corona test result. The minister is also in quarantine after a bodyguard tested positive for the virus.

Corona quarantine for Steinmeier: Other top politicians affected – some cases are similar

Update from October 17th, 2020, 8:57 p.m.: To Frank-Walter Steinmeier the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) and the Minister of the Interior of Baden-Württemberg, Thomas Strobl (CDU), in corona quarantine.

The Steinmeier and Strobl cases are similar: They are both in quarantine because one of their bodyguards tested positive for the corona virus. In contrast, in the case of the Austrian Schallenberg, it is already clear that he has also infected himself, as his spokeswoman announced.

There is suspicion in the room that Schallenberg was at a meeting of EU foreign minister infected, on which the Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) took part. The Belgian colleague Sophie Wilmès had also already tested positive for the corona virus.

Corona quarantine for Steinmeier: first test is negative

Update from October 17, 2020, 5:12 p.m .: A first Corona test of Federal President is negative, said a spokeswoman for the Office of the Federal President on Saturday in Berlin. Frank-Walter Steinmeier but stay in Quarantine.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier in quarantine: bodyguards of the Federal President tested positive for Corona

First report from October 17, 2020, 3:16 p.m.: Berlin – that Coronavirus does not stop at Bellevue Palace either. On Saturday the Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in quarantine go. As a spokeswoman for the Office of the Federal President in Berlin announced, is a Bodyguards of the head of state tested positive for the corona virus.

The man from the command of the Federal Criminal Police Office is one contact person first degree. Steinmeier now has one himself Corona test* subjected, but the first result is not yet available, said the spokeswoman on Saturday afternoon.

Corona around Steinmeier: Quarantine affects the Federal President’s schedule

The Federal President wanted this Sunday to conclude the Frankfurt book fair actually award the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade in Frankfurt’s Paulskirche. According to the Office of the Federal President, the award ceremony will take place anyway.

The end of March also had Chancellor Angela Merkel* As a precaution, quarantined at home for almost two weeks because she had contact with an infected doctor. During this time, she had three corona tests done, but they were all negative. (dpa / cibo) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

