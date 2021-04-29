NAfter the clay building in Frankfurt’s Mousonturm, the “summer building” is now also intended to be a corona-compliant theater building for open-air operation. From July to probably October, the Künstlerhaus Mousonturm and the Frankfurt Lab want to build and operate a temporary box theater for 200 to 300 spectators in the Kaiserleiviertel, on the city limits of Offenbach and Frankfurt.

The construction is made possible by funding commitments from the “Ins Freie!” Program of the Hessian Ministry of Science and Art and the “#TakePlace” program of the Performing Arts Fund from federal funds for the Corona restart. The pledged 380,000 euros as well as a small contribution to the project should finance the construction of wood and metal as well as the development of the site, said Mousonturm director Matthias Pees when presenting the project.

Open, but protected from environmental influences

Overall, however, the costs for the entire project would be around three times higher. Because the “summer building” is not only intended to connect the two cities, but also to be based on a large-scale cooperation with the partners of the Frankfurt Lab Mousonturm, Ensemble Modern, Dresden Frankfurt Dance Company and the Musikhochschule, but also with the independent scene, the Frankfurt theater and other partners. These bring in productions from music, drama, dance, performance that could not be shown at all or only for a very short time, it is programmed “like a set of pieces”, says Pees. Details on the program are to be announced in June, as some funding commitments are still pending, for example the “This is Not Lebanon” festival curated by Matthias Lilienthal was mentioned.

The architecture collective raumlaborberlin (Benjamin Foerster-Baldenius, Florian Stirnemann) has designed a brightly painted hexagon that is supposed to be protected from environmental influences by large metal sheets, but should be open at the top. The playing area has a diameter of around 25 meters. In the surrounding boxes, one or two people from a household can sit, following the principle of the earth building, also developed by raumlaborberlin. According to architect Benjamin Foerster-Baldenius, the building can be erected within a few weeks once the permits have been received.

A solid pricing system for everyone

If the requirements change, up to four people can be seated, says Foerster-Baldenius. They have learned from earth building what works well: Certainly to experience art together. What was missing was the fresh air beyond an interior space. In his opinion, the building can also be used for significantly longer than during the summer if necessary. Pees also sees it as a foretaste of the two major festivals Politics in Free Theater and Theater of the World, which Mousonturm and partners for Frankfurt and Offenbach won. The city administrations and the cultural policy of Frankfurt and Offenbach would have supported the project.

With a solidary price system from very low to supportive, everyone should be able to afford the visit. However, the specific requirements that would enable operation in the pandemic were still missing, according to Pees, who made an appeal to politicians: regulations would have to be found that enable the feasibility and planning of such projects as the “summer construction”. Without this, all the plans that are currently being put in motion in the federal, state and cities are absurd.