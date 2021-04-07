Four health ministers, novel mutations and policy failure: The daily corona deaths in Brazil reach a dramatic high.

São Paulo – In March there were 2,000 corona deaths per day, now Brazil has broken a new mark with more than 4,000 reported deaths within 24 hours – a sad record. 4,195 people were said to be related to the day Virus disease The website of the Brazilian Ministry of Health said on April 6th. The numbers are particularly high in the state of São Paulo, where more than a quarter of the total cases were reported.

While the numbers have been significantly lower in the last few days, according to media reports, numerous cases of the Easter holidays have now been reported. With the new figures, the largest country in Latin America is almost at the top of the global crisis, only the US had previously reported more than 4,000 deaths per day.

Corona in Brazil: “Completely out of control” – dramatic situation and new variants

“This is the greatest humanitarian tragedy in Brazilian history” – these are the drastic words that the internationally renowned doctor Dr. Miguel Nicolelis in a TV interview. “We have never experienced anything like this before.” The situation is “completely out of control”.

In addition, new virus variants continue to appear. The country, in which the now internationally widespread P1 mutation has its origin, is not only economically shaken by the pandemic – the health system in particular is now completely overloaded in many places. The variants from Brazil could represent a “gigantic threat” to other countries, estimates Nicolelis – and they would definitely spread thanks to the counterproductive policies of the Brazilian head of state. The doctor therefore advocates intervention by the WHO in the fight against the virus.

Coronavirus in Brazil: President Bolsonaro comes under pressure from “terrible situation”

“We are in a terrible situation,” said the epidemiologist Ethel Maciel of Espirito Santo Federal University in an interview with the AFP news agency. Just like Nicolelis, she sees a clear complicity in the government around right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro: “Unfortunately, politics has brought us to where we are today: to this enormous number of people who have lost their lives”. Bolsonaro had criticized, among other things, restrictions by regional authorities to combat pandemics, he played down the virus himself, aroused skepticism and made fun of possible measures. About ten percent of Brazilians have received their first corona vaccination so far, AFP reported.

But Bolsonaro is now slowly feeling the growing pressure in the dramatic Corona situation: In the past few weeks, he has filled some positions in the cabinet as a result. The president, who has now appointed the fourth health minister during his tenure, also appointed three new commanders-in-chief for the army, navy and air force.

The epidemiologist Ethel Maciel now wants drastic measures: You need an “effective lockdown for at least 20 days,” she told AFP. Because the vaccinations are progressing slowly, this is the “only way to slow the extremely rapid spread of the virus” – with Bolsonaro at the head of the country, such an approach remains extremely unlikely. Meanwhile, poorer people in Brazil are particularly hard hit by the crisis. (eu / AFP)