Which strategy to contain the coronavirus is the right one? Lockdown or Relaxation? The European comparison shows: Germany should be warned.

Berlin – In the past, German policy was always based on developments in other countries with regard to its Corona measures. If the number of cases in neighboring countries increases, this is an indication that there could soon be more corona cases in Germany as well. So is the Federal Republic threatening to tighten its measures?

Corona: Next federal-state summit on March 22nd

Since the situation in Europe is by no means relaxed at the moment, the vaccination campaign is only progressing slowly and also various Corona mutations Of concern, the lockdown was extended until at least March 28th. On March 22nd, the federal and state governments want to debate the next easing. It should also be about the gastronomy, tourism and event industries.

In addition, it should be clarified to what extent the step-by-step plan presented at the beginning of March is enforceable. The federal government’s opening strategy is sometimes linked to the seven-day incidence (as of March 11 at 69.1). If it exceeds the critical value of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, there are restrictions. The step-by-step plan as a savior? The criticism of the strategy has recently increased and came primarily from the field of science. In other countries, politics is currently taking a more differentiated course. Is that successful? An overview.

Corona in Austria: Lauterbach complains about the new strategy – “no example for us”

In Austria, several lockdowns had shown no effect, which is why the government around Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz recently changed its strategy and thus created more freedom again. The retail trade is open again and the contact regulations are relaxed. Instead of nationwide restrictions, the measures are only to be tightened in regional hotspots.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach is not very convinced of this idea and writes on Twitter: “Austria is loosening up in the B117 wave. Many there will pay for that with their life, if one can honestly describe it. At the end there will be another lockdown for which the deceased cannot buy anything … No example for us. “

Corona in Austria: incidence of 563 – strict rules in Wiener Neustadt

According to the traffic light model of the Alpine republic, easing steps taken are withdrawn from an incidence of 200 and reinforced with particularly restrictive measures from an incidence of 400. Specifically: exit restrictions and mandatory exit tests. How well this strategy works will soon be shown using the example of Wiener Neustadt. The city with around 50,000 inhabitants near Vienna had an incidence of 563 at the beginning of the week and is now the first large city to be affected by the new resolutions.

The Austrian federal government justified the regional adjustments with the sometimes very different infection rates. The Tyrolean district of Reutte currently has an incidence of 9.1 while St. Johann im Pongau is another place above the 500 mark (511.1). The whole of Austria has 191.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with the situation in the state of Voralberg (72.2) the most relaxed and in Salzburg (252.2) the most precarious.

Austria’s government around Chancellor Kurz (m) and Health Minister Anschober (r) has recently changed its corona strategy slightly. Rather, the focus is on local regulations rather than nationwide restrictions. © Georges Schneider / imago-images

Corona in France: More than 30,000 new infections and shortages in Paris clinics

In France, the measures are now much tougher, but the number of cases is not necessarily lower. On Wednesday (March 10th) the French health authority reported 30,003 new corona cases, in Germany (at least almost 15 million more inhabitants) it was less than half on Thursday with 14,356.

As a result, intensive care beds are already becoming scarce in individual regions. In the capital Paris, for example, patients have already to be relocated. Even if there is no exponential increase in the numbers and the new infections apart from the 30,000 outlier are stable, the situation is “worrying”, as government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

Corona in France: Incidence of 230 – weekend lockdowns on the Côte d’Azur

A so-called partial lockdown has long been in place throughout France. Schools and retail stores remain open, but there is a strict night curfew from 6 p.m. across the country. In addition, the government around President Emmanuel Macron is also relying on strict adjustments at the local level.

For the third time in a row, there is a full-day curfew on the Côte d’Azur on the weekend. On site, the infection numbers are at a high level and, like in Nice, are scratching the 500 mark. Across France, the incidence has recently leveled off around 230 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. A value that is well above that of Germany and also above that of Austria.

Corona in Italy: risk subdivision by region – incidence of 240

In Italy, the incidence is also very high at around 240, more than 20,000 people are infected with Covid-19 every day. Similar to Austria, Italy relies on a traffic light model that divides the total of 20 regions into risk zones. In addition to cross-national regulations such as a nightly curfew from 10 p.m., regional measures are also to be implemented. A strategy that is increasingly being criticized.

There are currently three regions in the highest level – too little, according to many scientists in the country. The policy around the new head of government Mario Draghi should again rely on nationwide measures and either adapt the traffic light system or throw it overboard, it is said.

Corona in Italy: “We are all facing a new worsening of the pandemic emergency”

The problem: Many regions that were ranked in the lowest tier loosened suddenly and opened bars and restaurants, for example. The number of cases on site skyrocketed within a very short time. The classification was adjusted and the measures tightened. After the numbers had stabilized, the process was repeated: loosening, lockdown.

Most recently, Italy cracked the sad mark of 100,000 corona deaths. Draghi therefore urgently warned the population against underestimating the pandemic: “We are all facing a new worsening of the pandemic emergency these days. Everyone must do their part to contain the spread of the virus. “

Draghi is dissatisfied with the current corona situation. Most recently, he changed all those responsible for corona measures within the government – from the Corona special commissioner to the head of civil protection. © Ettore Ferrari / ANSA Pool / AP / dpa

Corona in Europe: advance warning for Germany?

Traffic light system, partial lockdown with curfew or (premature) regional easing. Austria, France and Italy are currently partially relying on different corona measures than Germany. The federal government can feel confirmed in its course, since the infection situation in Germany is nowhere near as tense as elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the situation should not be underestimated, as developments in other EU countries have often turned out to be a kind of advance warning. In addition to the countries listed, the situation in the Czech Republic is also extremely tense. An incidence of almost 800 is a cause for concern – also and especially in neighboring Bavaria. (as)