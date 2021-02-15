Where do we get infected with Corona the fastest? A study by the TU Berlin compares R values ​​in cinemas, museums, public transport and supermarkets, among others.

We currently do not enter many interior spaces – with the exception of our own four walls. With the discussion about easing the current lockdown conditions and a possible opening of schools, trade or culture, the question of where the risk of a corona infection is highest is becoming increasingly relevant. Researchers at the Technical University of Berlin have calculated the exchange of aerosols in all interiors of public life: from leisure facilities such as cinemas and theaters to schools and offices.

For this purpose, Martin Kriegel and Anne Hartmann from the Technical University of Berlin calculated a situation-related R-value using a corona infection risk model. With an R-value of 1, a healthy person in a certain room is infected with an infected person. In all scenarios, the researchers assume that ventilation and distance regulations are observed. The air emissions and the associated exchange of aerosols are particularly relevant in the calculations. A visit to the supermarket for about an hour without long conversations is noisy study probably to someone else.

We become infected with the coronavirus through small air particles: the aerosols. © dpa-infografik GmbH

The corona risk is greatest here: offices and schools lead the comparison

According to Kriegel and colleagues, secondary schools offer the greatest corona risk. If no mask is worn and the classroom is full, the study calculates an R-value of 11.5. Multi-person offices and fitness studios also pose a comparatively high risk without mask protection. If the room is only half occupied, offices even overtake high schools with an R value of 8.0.

At the lower end of the table, however, there are cultural institutions such as operas, theaters or museums. With a utilization of 30 percent you get an R-value of 0.5, with a 40 percent utilization it becomes about 0.6. Hairdressers follow closely behind, who are also given an R value of 0.6 with a 50 percent occupancy rate. According to the Berlin model, the situation-related R-value in cultural venues such as theaters and cinemas is significantly lower than in classrooms or offices.

List of rubric lists: © Zacharie Scheurer