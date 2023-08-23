FromRobin Dittrich close

According to the WHO, the new corona variant “Eris” is under observation. The sub-variant, also known as EG.5, has been spreading in recent weeks.

Munich – Over 63 million people in Germany are now basic immunized against the corona virus. Over 52 million of them have even received a booster shot. But does the protection also apply to the new corona variant “Eris” or does it need a new immunization?

New corona variant: which vaccines are adapted to “Eris”?

At the beginning of the corona pandemic, the vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca were particularly widespread. Gradually, new vaccines were developed, which the original manufacturer adapted to new variants. The latest corona variant “Eris” caused an increase in the number of infections in Germany. The manufacturers of the corona vaccines are currently working on adapting them to the “EG.5” variant called “Eris”. Some experts are also calling for the mask requirement to return.

The corona variant “Eris” causes a slight increase in the number of infections – which vaccine works against it? © imagebroker/Imago (symbol image)

The US company Moderna has now been able to report initial successes with this project. The new vaccine is scheduled to be launched on the market in autumn 2023, the only thing left to do is wait for approval. In addition to Moderna, Novavax and BioNTech/Pfizer also adjusted their vaccines accordingly – Pfizer also reported successes against “Eris” after a test on rats. EG.5 is similar to variant XBB.1.5, which is a subvariant of Omicron. Although “Eris” is now being monitored by the WHO, the variant is not considered particularly dangerous.

General Practitioners Association advises booster vaccinations against corona variant “Eris”

As reported by the World Health Organization, EG.5 spreads remarkably quickly and can easily elude the immune system. However, the severity of the disease is unchanged compared to other variants. In China, “Eris” spread extremely quickly and caused a large number of infections: “There it has rapidly increased in frequency in recent weeks,” said Richard Neher, head of the research group Evolution of Viruses and Bacteria at the Biozentrum of the University of Basel. It was even discussed whether the success of the films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” was to blame for the increase in corona numbers.

Association head Wolfgang Ritter from the Bavarian Association of General Practitioners recommended booster vaccinations for people with previous illnesses despite the fact that the risk of a severe course of the disease was not increased. “We currently have a certain basic immunity,” he said on Bayrischer Rundfunk. “Companies are currently working on an adapted vaccine. Ultimately, the vulnerable groups and patients over 60 should refresh their vaccinations again.” If the new vaccines are approved, they could be available in autumn. (rd with dpa)

List of rubrics: © imagebroker/Imago (symbol image)