Update from February 2, 2021, 9:27 a.m.: Portugal continues to slide into the Corona crisis. While the southern European country was still seen as a role model in terms of fighting pandemics months ago, the current situation looks increasingly worrying. According to the statistics portal Our World in Data will be in Portugal recorded the most Covid cases per million inhabitants worldwide.

For almost two weeks, the new cases have been in the five-digit range. The almost 6,000 cases reported on Monday (February 1st) are probably just an exception, because also in Portugal is less tested and reported on the weekend. How precarious the situation really is, is meanwhile clear at Lisbon’s largest clinic, the Santa Maria Hospital. The local authorities now even have to do the so-called triage apply.

Under the triage one understands a selection decision, through which should be regulated who receives medical treatment and who does not. The clinic staff has to decide under time pressure which of the numerous Covid patients they can provide medical care and which cannot. If the medical professionals come to the conclusion that a person is not “sick enough”, access to the hospital is denied. People are sent home or, if they’re lucky, flown to nearby clinics. As long as there is free capacity there.

The fact that such a decision has to be made at all is due to the health system of Portugal – it was saved before Corona and is now facing absolute collapse. On Sunday evening there were just seven intensive care beds available across the country.

More than thirty ambulances queued for hours at the weekend to hand over their corona patients to the paramedics in Santa Maria Hospital. The clinic staff also reach their limits when it comes to assessing whether people can be treated. © Armando Franca / AP / dpa

Corona in Portugal: tourism collapse in the country – situation as in the 1990s

Update from February 1, 2021, 4.45 p.m.: The important one Tourism sector in Portugal is affected by the corona pandemic Level of the early 1990s has been set back As the national statistics agency INE announced in Lisbon, the number of overnight stays in the past year broke compared to 2019 63 percent to 26 million. A lower number was last registered in 1993 with 23.6 million, it said. The number of tourists has meanwhile fallen by 61.2 percent to 10.5 million.

The minus with the Overnight stays by foreign guests fell in 2020 according to the authority 74.9 percent (to 12.3 million) looked even worse. According to the INE, the number of overnight stays by residents “only” fell by 35.3 percent to 13.6 million.

Update from February 1, 2021, 10:01 a.m .: On the Portuguese mainland, the corona situation is worsening. According to reports from Sunday evening, the authorities only said that there were only seven of the 850 intensive care beds free for Covid-19 patients. The reports Daily mirror on-line. In addition to the German Bundeswehr (see first report from January 31st) Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had also offered to admit seriously ill corona patients. The 7-day incidence *, however, is 827.

Corona catastrophe in Portugal: health system on the verge of collapse – Bundeswehr sends doctors

First report from January 31, 2021: Berlin / Lisbon – Last weekend the desperate call for help came directly to the Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) at. The armed forces responded surprisingly quickly and sent an expert reconnaissance party into the Corona-battered country.

Dramatic corona situation in Portugal: incidence reaches a worldwide record

According to information from mirror reported back and reported by one catastrophic corona situation. The number of deaths every day is increasing exponentially. The 7 day incidence is currently over 800 – a world record. Apparently around 70 percent of all nursing staff in hospitals is infected with Corona themselves. The health system has almost collapsed and will no longer be able to treat many of the new intensive care patients to be expected. Therefore, according to the Bundeswehr experts, every paramedic helps that Germany can do without.

Corona catastrophe in Portugal: Bundeswehr sends doctors and material

The Bundeswehr reacts. 27 Doctors and paramedics should be loud mirror be set in motion immediately. The team should stay on site for at least three weeks. Also, should start the week Relief flights start to Portugal. Deliver this beds, medical material and Ventilators, mobile and stationary.

Corona in Portugal: British mutant drives infections

After Portugal got through the pandemic rather lightly, the numbers exploded in early to mid-January. Apparently also with the infection driver is the British virus mutant. This has now also been proven near Munich and is of great concern to politicians across Germany. Merkel and the prime ministers want to meet for a corona vaccination summit on Monday. What he is supposed to solve now remains a little vague.