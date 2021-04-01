E.A 34-year-old woman from the city of Sorocaba near São Paulo is one of the hundreds of thousands of Brazilians who have tested positive for the corona virus in the past few weeks. And yet her case stands out: the analysis of her sample has shown that she carries a previously unknown mutant of the virus. According to the Butantan Institute in São Paulo, which coordinates a network for tracking virus mutants, the mutant discovered is similar to that found in South Africa. However, since the woman has not traveled in the past few weeks, the possibility cannot be ruled out that it is a natural further development of the mutant P.1.

The mutant P.1, which was first discovered in January in the Amazon metropolis of Manaus, has meanwhile spread widely throughout Brazil. The first cases are also known in other countries. The highly contagious mutant, which, according to initial studies, could also be more aggressive than the original virus, is considered to be one of the causes of the rapid increase in infections and deaths that Brazil has seen for several weeks.

In March alone, Brazil counted over 66,000 deaths as a result of infection with the virus. There have been more than 320,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic. The weekly mean number of deaths has grown steadily since the beginning of the month. On Wednesday, Brazil set a new record with 3950 deaths. Some cemeteries in the country have had to carry out nocturnal burials in the past few days in order to cope with the situation.

The situation is dramatic in the country’s hospitals, which are reaching their capacity limits across the country. In 19 out of 27 states, intensive care units are occupied more than ninety percent. The authorities have had to create new intensive care beds in the past few days, but there is also a lack of staff to care for new patients.

Thousands of Brazilians are currently waiting in vain for a place in an intensive care unit. In the past two weeks, around 350 patients who were waiting for a bed with intensive care have died in the state of São Paulo alone. The supply situation is also considered critical. In many places, the drugs needed to intubate patients are running out. Oxygen is also becoming scarcer and must be used more sparingly.

Critical economic situation for many families

In view of the catastrophic situation, the governors of numerous states imposed stricter isolation measures a few days ago. In the state of São Paulo, several holidays were brought forward in the week before Easter in order to reduce the mobility of the population and prevent a complete collapse. However, many cannot be dissuaded from leaving their homes.

The economic situation of countless families who are dependent on daily earnings has become critical. In the first three months of this year, the government stopped paying direct financial aid. Families in need will only receive aid again from April onwards, although these are significantly below those of the previous year.

While some cannot keep the isolation out of necessity, others do it for fun. Every day, illegal celebrations are broken up in São Paulo and other cities. In March, over 4,500 people were reported in the state of São Paulo for violating isolation requirements. The expected moderation from President Jair Bolsonaro regarding the pandemic has not materialized. While Brazil’s new health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, emphasized the need to wear a mask and avoid meetings on Wednesday, Bolsonaro criticized the measures imposed by the governors a few minutes later without a mask. Brazil has two enemies, Bolsonaro said, the virus and unemployment. Staying at home does not solve the problem.