Doctors argue about the actual situation in intensive care units during the corona pandemic. Is it all just scare tactics? A check of the current situation.

Munich – A dispute has broken out among doctors about how dramatic the situation in German intensive care units really is in view of the corona pandemic. While the German Hospital Society (DKG) warns of bottlenecks and postponements, the boss of Germany’s largest hospital chain Helios, Francesco De Meo, sees no reason to panic: “The situation is not really dramatic at the moment.” what the houses would have coped with during the second wave of winter, De Meo said Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. We shed a light on the situation.

How do such different assessments come about?

The Helios manager justifies the fact that the association of intensive care physicians is striking a much more drastic note with a different assessment of the facts: “There have always been full intensive care units, that’s nothing new.” “What makes the clout of our health system stand and fall”. In addition, De Meo believes that in Germany patients are often transferred to intensive care units too quickly. “In Germany there are three times as many Covid patients in the intensive care unit as in Spain. The mortality will then be roughly the same in both countries, ”said the Helios boss.

But why are so many medical professionals concerned?

Because if the number of Covid patients increases, other patients could fall through the cracks. 90 percent of the clinics are currently postponing more than 10 percent of the interventions, 50 percent even more than 20 percent, according to the DKG. Cancer patients whose condition is medically stable often have to wait two or three weeks longer for their procedure.

What is the current situation in the clinics?

On Thursday, 21,109 intensive care beds were occupied nationwide and 2,834 beds were still free (Bavaria: 3,013 occupied, 368 free). There are also 10,150 emergency reserve beds (Bavaria: 1022).

What is the emergency reserve?

These are intensive care beds that can be made operational within seven days by redeploying staff. The horse’s foot: The clinics will then have to restrict supply in other areas. “You don’t have these beds ready at hand,” explains Dr. Niklas Schneider, intensive care physician at Munich Clinic Schwabing. It is no longer a regulated intensive care, but an emergency scenario in order not to have to triage – that is, to choose who is still ventilated.

What does a Corona * intensive care bed cost per day?

An intensive care bed that is available but not occupied by a patient costs 1400 to 1500 euros a day, calculates Dr. Tim Guderjahn, the commercial clinic manager in Bogenhausen, Schwabing and Thalkirchner Straße. If the bed is occupied, the top costs are open. Depending on whether invasive ventilation is required, expensive medication is necessary or additional services such as dialysis are required, an intensive care bed can easily cost 8,000 to 9,000 euros a day.

Why were there more beds * in the first Corona wave?

During the first wave, the motto was to create as many ventilation places as possible in order to prevent a scenario like the one in Bergamo, where ventilation had to be denied, explains Guderjahn. There was funding from the federal government for this. “That means that many clinics have upgraded intensive care beds – in some cases regardless of whether they can be equipped with staff in regular duty roster.” These beds were therefore listed as occupiable in the DIVI statistics, “but would never have operated all of them at the same time with the regular personnel key and standard processes can be “, emphasizes Guderjahn.

The seniors are largely vaccinated. Why are the intensive care units still full again?

Because the British variant B.1.1.7 also increasingly affects younger people. Nine of the currently 59 patients in Schwabing are 15 to 44 years old, 26 patients are 45 to 64 years old. Although the age of the patients is falling, almost two thirds of the corona patients still end up in the intensive care unit.

How long do corona patients lie in the intensive care unit?

On average, the patients in his Schwabing corona station are currently 14.2 days intensive – in the first wave it was only 12.3 days, according to Schneider. The reason given by doctors is that the previously very old patients died more quickly. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

