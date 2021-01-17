Several huge crises will determine Joe Biden’s tenure as US President. Immediately after being sworn in, he wants to show determination. Meanwhile, the authorities are sealing off the US capital fearing violence.

Donald Trump’s final days as US president have dawned. Meanwhile, preparations for Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday are in full swing. WELT correspondent Nancy Lanzendörfer reports from Washington, DC

foreign countries Corona, climate, inequality That’s what Biden plans to do in the first ten days of his presidency

D.he future US President Joe Biden wants to pass dozens of ordinances in the first ten days of his term in office, which should bring the US on a new course after the term of office of Donald Trump.

Biden’s team distributed an internal letter on Saturday from the future chief of staff in the White House, Ronald Klain, from which it emerges that, after being sworn in on Wednesday, Biden will, among other things, reverse Trump’s entry ban for citizens from several predominantly Muslim countries and return the US to the Parisian Wants to lead climate agreement.

“These measures are just the beginning of our work,” explained Klain. But by February 1, the foundation was in place for America to move in the right direction with a view to the corona pandemic, the economic crisis, climate change and inequality between the ethnic groups.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday. The ceremony runs on the west side of the U.S. Capitol. The change of power is overshadowed by concerns about further violence after the storming of the parliament building by violent Trump supporters on January 6th and by the ongoing corona pandemic.

Usually the inaugurations are attended by crowds of spectators who flock to the capital from all over the country. This year, the center of the capital is like a fortress: metal fences, concrete barricades and police checkpoints have been erected to protect the Capitol, the White House and other federal buildings. Thousands of members of the National Guard are also on duty.

Biden has made the fight against the corona pandemic a priority. His chief of staff reaffirmed Biden’s plan on Saturday, after the swearing-in, to make mask compulsory for 100 days in places where the federal government has the say – for example in government buildings. For January 21st, Klain promised a series of directives that should help fight the corona pandemic. On January 22nd, Biden will also instruct the government authorities to take immediate action to provide economic support to those particularly hard hit by the crisis. Biden will also bring further regulations on the way to counter the major crises in the country.

Klain’s overview of the first ten days of Biden’s tenure made it clear that with the future US president, more predictability should move into the White House. The Republican Trump had often surprisingly announced momentous decisions on Twitter.

Concerns about possible further violence around the swearing-in appeared on Saturday to confirm the arrest of an armed suspect who had headed for a police checkpoint not far from the US Capitol on Friday evening. A police report found that the 31-year-old from the state of Virginia had a loaded pistol and 500 rounds of ammunition with him. The police also seized shotgun ammunition. The arrest was made, among other things, because neither the firearm nor the ammunition was registered. In addition, the man does not have a gun license, said a police spokeswoman.

The news channel CNN reported that the man had produced a fake access authorization for the swearing-in ceremony this Wednesday. The police only spoke of an ID that was not issued by a government agency.