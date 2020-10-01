Sweden went a separate way in the Corona crisis. While many EU countries are already suffering from the second wave, the chief epidemiologist there also reports concern.

Sweden took its own approach in the corona crisis *.

took its own approach in the corona crisis *. Lockdowns and masks are not part of the containment strategy there.

Chief virologist Not so Tegnell but is concerned about recent developments.

Stockholm – Chose from the start Sweden one compared to its European neighbors Special way in combating the Coronavirus. Although there were quite a few rules and measures in place, most restaurants and shops stayed open all day. Elementary schools and daycare centers were also in operation and also Masks one looks in vain in shops and in public transport. In Sweden, people primarily rely on common sense – and still do.

With this own strategy, the Scandinavian country was repeatedly in discussion, in some cases, as was the case with Anne Will, there was even severe criticism. Now also Sweden seems Chief virologist Anders Tegnell getting a little nervous. Given the recent skyrocketing number of cases in many European countries, Sweden seems to be its Infection rate Although he is under control, he still sees signs that the measures must be adhered to more strictly.

Sweden: The latest corona case numbers are worrying the chief epidemiologist

“Unfortunately, it looks like we’re going to a new one Record week to steer. The curve that started last week continues worldwide this week. There are quite a few countries that have had one lately dramatic increase* have recorded ”, he told journalists such as the Swedish news portal local.se reported.

You have also experienced your own country in the past few weeks slight upturn the number of cases, though not as drastically as in many other places. “We’re going slowly but surely in the wrong direction“, He concludes his argument and appeals to his compatriots to adhere to the guidelines.

Are there still lockdowns in Sweden? After the corona rise probably no longer unthinkable

Also Prime Minister Stefan Löfven reminded you that you’d rather im Home office work and avoid larger gatherings. Last week the Johns Hopkins University * partially reported 600 new infections per day.

Because of this development, Tegnell is now even pulling one Stricter protective measures into consideration. If necessary, “local lockdowns imposed for a maximum of two to three weeks in order to stop the spread of the virus, “quoted in the British telegraph. Should this scenario actually take effect, it would be this most drastic change of strategy since March. (mam) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.