Claus Kleber interviewed scientist and YouTuber Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim about the corona virus on ZDF. When it comes to solidarity and youth, the conversation takes a strange turn.

The Coronavirus numbers rise across Europe. But just in Germany Currently, young people seem to be primarily infected. Because compared to the first wave in spring is the number of Intensive care patients and Deaths lower. Among other things on this topic has Claus Kleber the multi-award-winning scientist and Youtuber Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim interviewed.

So he asked Nguyen, which with the Youtube channel “Mailab“Teens for science excited why many young people are interested in the scientific knowledge Coronavirus not take to heart. “Apparently that only seems to get through in part with a generation that absolutely demands that you respond to the climate issue science hear and finally act politically, ”he says.

The chemist and YouTuber Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim has already been awarded several prizes. © Henning Kaiser / dpa

Nguyen-Kim replies that the young generation is very heterogeneous. “They are not necessarily the same people who are involved in Fridays for Future,” she says with regard to younger people who are currently disregarding Risk patients celebrate and meet friends. In addition, it is not about doing the other a favor, but rather that we are in the boat together.

Coronavirus mind game: what would the virus say if it could think?

Then ask Gluehow to reach the generation that currently seems to have little of Corona*-Limitations holds. “I think there are two things that frustrate people,” says the “Mailab “-Youtuberin. Even if many people are behind the goal, that Infection numbers* To keep it low, there is a conflict over which activities one should achieve this goal. The frustration of this conflict should not be mixed with the basic goal.

Second, many felt because of the Corona measures limited. Here it is worth changing your perspective and perceiving the measures as empowering. Surprised at this point Nguyen-Kim with a mind game: “Sometimes I imagine what that Virus* would think if it could think. That would be something like: ‘I have the perfect host here. These people, who live all over the planet, are strongly networked globally. They are social creatures, so they cannot live without social contact. They are hedonistic, they like to go out to party. It couldn’t be better! ‘”

One then has to reply that evolution has shown several times that “we are damn good at adapting to difficult situations.” human will probably live on Mars at some point, “just because we can. Since we can talk about such a thing virus just laugh, ”she says scientist.

You have to Virus* show that it is the wrong one host have chosen. “But that requires sacrifice,” replies Glue. But the scientist doesn’t seem happy with the term. From the thought that things could look much worse for us at the moment, one could actually take the advice for some waivers. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

