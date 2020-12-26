In a large group and with plenty of alcohol, a company held a Christmas party despite Corona. After escalating and fighting, the illegal party was broken up by the police.

A company in Saarland judged in its own workshop despite corona a Christmas party out.

a out. An unknown number of employees joined in the celebration, and high-proofs flowed freely.

The boss played an idiosyncratic game of hide-and-seek with the police.

Sulzbach / Saarland – There are bizarre scenes that play out in front of the police officers on Tuesday when they become one illegal Christmas party of an industrial company in Göttelborn. In the factory hall, the company had set up beer tent sets and a beer cart for the party, which despite the currently applicable Corona requirements had taken place. A number of employees has not yet been finally clarified here “Wet happy” celebrated, shared the police in a press release with. Not inconsiderable amounts of alcohol are said to have flowed.

Crazy game of hide-and-seek at the Corona Christmas party: employees found in broom closet

The Christmas party Apparently escalated to such an extent that two employees reported the meeting as an “illegal Christmas party” to the officials and also Criminal charges for bodily harm against a colleague. The police then drove to the scene where they were suspected of having one brawl determined.

Some employees who were still on site apparently tried to evade the investigators. A supervisor who described himself as responsible for the company was also found in an office. He hid in “Embryo position under a desk”. Two other employees were in one Broom closet discovered. So far, the police have been able to identify the laypersons of eight participants in the celebration.

Corona Christmas party escalated: No understanding, no insight from the partying

“Understanding or insight into the violation of the regulation to combat the Corona pandemic actually showed none of those present “, the police said. At the moment, Germany is in one even over the holidays hard lockdown. The number of infections has repeatedly reached new highs in recent weeks. Only meetings between two households with a maximum of five people are allowed.

The police ended the runaway celebration around 11 p.m. The employees had probably been sitting together since around 4 p.m. The investigation into assault and various Administrative offenses are now continued. The participants must now expect hefty fines.

In order to avoid such scenarios, many companies and private individuals switched to virtual Christmas parties this year.(mam)