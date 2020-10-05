Highlights: Elections for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are going to be held soon, in view of this, political parties have formulated a strategy.

Now parties are distributing face mask, eggs and paracetamol tablet leaves in place of alcohol and biryani

Those who share these things say that they will be distributed at least three times in every household before the municipal elections.

Hyderabad

In this election season, instead of alcohol and biryani, political parties are distributing face masks, eggs and paracetamol tablet leaves. Actually, elections of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are near. Considering that there is an atmosphere of korana, to attract the public, the leaders are distributing gift packs of these things from house to house.

The focus of leaders is middle class and lower class people. In the earlier elections, voters had a habit of good roads, promises of electricity, water and gifts of free biryani and liquor. But now they are getting free masks, vitamin pills and eggs.

‘Gift’ will meet three times before the election

Volunteers who distribute these things say that these will be distributed at least three times in every household before the municipal elections. Damodar, who works for two candidates, says, “Volunteers are usually sent to note the number of voters and their issues.” But on this we are focusing on health issues. A mask, a multivitamin tablet leaf and paracetamol tablets have been distributed to each person in the slums.

Public Interaction through Health Camp

Apart from this, health camps are also being set up, under whose pretext communication is being done. Each volunteer is tasked to meet at least 50 families. They are being given free masks, sanitizers and vitamin tablets. 1200 rupees for 12 hour wages and 600 rupees for half day are being given.