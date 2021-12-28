Home page world

From: Patrick Mayer

In focus: clubs and discos in the corona pandemic. (Symbol photo) © IMAGO / GEPA pictures

After a positive corona test, a 19-year-old man actually has to be in quarantine according to the rules. Instead, he shows up in a club in Australia to dance.

Munich / Sydney – Everyone has to prepare for the fact that at some point the corona test will be positive for him. What the German virologist Hendrik Streeck recently announced around Christmas and New Year’s Eve about the Omikron variant of the coronavirus * does not only apply to Germany in the pandemic *. But in many places around the world. The first Corona rule * after a positive result is unison: A quarantine is pending, i.e. self-isolation from other people and other households.

Positive corona test: Young man goes to a club anyway

But the longer the coronavirus pandemic * lasts, the increasing number of reports that not everyone who tested positive adheres to the quarantine rule. Recent example was a young man who was loud German Press Agency (dpa) Despite a positive Corona test, he just went to a club to party – and now has to expect a severe punishment. This is what happened in Adelaide, Australia.

A 19-year-old is said to have celebrated in a dance hall in the South Australian city instead of going into quarantine. The police then arrested the young man that Tuesday for not following the instructions of the emergency law, according to a press release. He was released on bail and is due to appear in court in February.

The young man faces a fine of up to 20,000 Australian dollars or two years in prison. A lot of money for a young person. He probably doesn’t want to come up with a possible prison sentence either. But: He had been informed of his positive test result by the health authorities before the celebration.

Positive corona test: Young man must expect severe punishment after arrest

Australia is also currently fighting against the particularly contagious Omicron variant *, which has now appeared in every state and territory. In most parts of the country, wearing face masks is again mandatory. Since the pandemic began, more than 322,280 cases of corona infection and more than 2,200 deaths related to Covid-19 * have been recorded in Australia on Tuesday morning, according to the website of the US Johns Hopkins University.