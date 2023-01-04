Recently, Beijing threatened to take “countermeasures” against countries that announced the imposition of exceptional checks on those coming to them from China, after the latter suddenly canceled the strict measures it was imposing to limit the spread of the epidemic, including closures, mass examinations, and compulsory quarantine.

Amid the possibility of an escalation of coronavirus cases in China, the exceptional examinations requested by several countries included a PCR test, and the possibility of being subjected to a quarantine, which angered Beijing.

Chinese warning

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, “the decisions are unacceptable,” as “mutants can appear anywhere in the world,” noting that Beijing “will respond with countermeasures.”

The spokeswoman emphasized her country’s transparency in what it announces about the developments of the epidemic, saying that China has exchanged information with foreign countries regarding the latest outbreak of the virus, and that “no one should take the opportunity to engage in political manipulation or discriminatory responses.”

How will Beijing respond?

In his interview with Sky News Arabia, Omid Shukry, senior foreign policy advisor at the Gulf States Analytics Center (based in Washington), excludes that China can take painful measures towards countries that apply exceptional measures to travelers from China, for several things that are not in favor. Beijing, including:

• There are American accusations against Beijing that when the Corona epidemic began, it did not stop the travel of its citizens abroad, which led to its spread, just as it did not inform other countries about it, and if it was reported, the countries would have taken measures that would have curbed its spread in its infancy.

• China cannot take too much action against countries that impose new regulations. Every country has the right to take what is necessary for the health of its citizens.

• There is great apprehension about the emergence of a new, more prevalent variant in China, which may become global.

• The economy of China and the rest of the countries have not been able to fully recover from the economic consequences of the Corona outbreak, and therefore Beijing cannot ask any country not to be strict in the face of the possibility of a resurgence of the epidemic.

• China’s economic conditions are not good now in a way that allows it to impose economic restrictions on countries that it sees as moving against its interest regarding the travel of the Chinese.

international positions

Countries and organizations support the imposition of exceptional measures on those coming from China, the most prominent of which are:

• WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus comments: “In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are behaving in ways that they believe may protect their populations.”

• United States: People coming from China or who were there 10 days ago will have to show a negative PCR test or take an antibody test for the Coronavirus.

• Taiwan: People arriving from China between January 1 and 31 will be subject to a PCR test, and those who test positive will be quarantined for 5 days.

• Japan: Those coming from China or travelers who have been there for the last 7 days will undergo a PCR test, and they will be subject to a one-week quarantine if it is confirmed that they are infected.

• India: Those coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Thailand are subject to a PCR test, and those who prove positive will be subject to quarantine.

• Britain: Those coming from China must present the results of a negative Corona test before boarding the flight.

• Germany: Public health doctors call for a “Covid 19” test at the European Union level for those coming from China.