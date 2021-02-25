The outbreak of the new Corona virus in the United States helped to cause a boom in plastic surgery, due to people’s keenness to improve their appearance at the time of virtual seminars on electronic applications.

Hudson Young is among those who underwent a plastic surgery at an upscale clinic in central Washington. This fifty-year-old saw in the current pandemic the most appropriate opportunity to undergo plastic surgery, as many Americans do.

An increasing number of Americans are taking advantage of the current health crisis to undergo cosmetic surgery, as they are especially tempted by the possibility of recovering quietly from home without disrupting work in light of the ability to work remotely.

“The first time I saw myself applying Zoom, I got upset,” says Young, who is fond of botox injections. He underwent his first plastic surgery last October with the aim of removing wrinkles on the face, neck and eyelids.

As doctor Michael Suminik examines with his fingers the traces of the operations that are almost disappearing, the man in his fifties who moved to the real estate sector explains, “Having to look at our face for several hours a day is new to us. There are limits to what can be done by improving lighting or photographing angles.”

Like Young, many complain about their face shape in videoconferences. Virtual consultations have increased by 64% for surgeons in the United States since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, which lists among the most popular procedures are Botox injections, skin tightening products and liposuction.

Suminik reveals an increase of between 50% and 60% in his medical consultations, saying, “We have noticed a definite increase in the number of plastic surgeries that people seek to undergo, which are directly related to the use of the Zoom app.”

“The most common (surgical) path is related to the upper eyelid or neck, because when looking at the camera, users see flabby skin, or what looks like a double chin,” he added.

In turn, Anna Caceres took advantage of the opportunity to work remotely to undergo surgery that she had been planning for a long time. “The pandemic has given everyone, in general, time to plan and take care of these matters,” she says.

From her parents’ home in suburban Washington, Anna spent a recovery period after undergoing a facelift in December 2020 to correct a defect that had formed a complex since her teens.

“I didn’t have to take time off all this time,” says the 25-year-old media attaché, “I was able to continue working from bed via my laptop.”

And she intends to undergo another plastic surgery for arm liposuction.

Her doctor, Catherine Hannan, is conducting a series of consultations in her clinic in the heart of the American capital. The number of its customers has nearly doubled since the start of the pandemic.