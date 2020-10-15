Highlights: French Government Announces Health Emergency Given Corona’s Increasing Cases

Now France administration will get guidelines for epidemic prevention

Along with the increasing cases of Corona, many cities in France were also alerted.

Beijing

The French government has declared an emergency to protect life from the Coronavirus Latest News in France. This information has been given by the news agency Reuters. In addition, the French administration will be able to comply with various rules for the prevention of corona. Along with the increasing cases of Corona, an alert was also issued in several cities in France.

With the increasing steps of the epidemic in France, the total cases of corona have reached 7 lakh 79 thousand 63. In the last 24 hours, 22 thousand 591 new corona cases have been revealed. Along with this, 104 people have died due to the epidemic.

Along with all this, it is also important to note that in March this year (2020), the French government announced the implementation of Public Health Emergency in France due to Corona in the country. In fact, during that time, the number of Corona patients in hospitals in France was very high. Because of this, there was less space for treatment in hospitals.