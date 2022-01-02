Home page politics

divide

On Monday, schoolchildren will return to schools in some federal states. © Fabian Sommer / dpa

The federal government is financing additional measures to promote learning, social projects and leisure activities with two billion euros. Education and teacher associations draw an initial interim balance.

Berlin – Around six months after the start of the so-called Corona catch-up program for schoolchildren, the first assessment by education and teacher associations is critical.

Although a general assessment is difficult because of different measures in the federal states, said the chairman of the education and science union (GEW), Maike Finnern, the German press agency. “However, the majority of the GEW regional associations report that the measures do not seem to be as fruitful as planned,” she added.

The chairman of the Association for Education and Upbringing (VBE), Udo Beckmann, said that the effect of the catch-up program will be largely determined by the schools’ resources to be able to devote themselves to individual students. The current generation of students is paying the price for a personnel policy that has been ineffective for years due to Corona. The President of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, also criticized the fact that some of the schools were unable to fully participate in catch-up measures due to “an extremely tight staffing situation”.

Billion dollar program

In June, the Bundestag and Bundesrat launched the program “Catching up after Corona for children and young people” worth two billion euros. Among other things, the federal government grants the states shares from sales tax so that they can finance additional measures to promote learning, expand social projects and offer more free and inexpensive leisure, sports and recreational offers. The federal states should submit an interim report on the implementation of the measures and the use of the funds to the federal government by the end of March at the latest.

more on the subject More corona infections among students and teachers Warning strikes continue: demo of young workers Anticipation: Already more than 100 letters to Santa Claus

On Monday (3.1.) Pupils in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg, Berlin, Saxony and Rhineland-Palatinate return to schools after the Christmas break, on Tuesday in Saarland and on Wednesday in Hamburg. dpa