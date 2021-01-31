Portugal had personally asked AKK for help. Now, according to a media report, the Bundeswehr is reacting unusually quickly – and is already moving troops. The corona situation there is dramatic.

Berlin / Lisbon – Last weekend the desperate call for help came directly to the Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) at. The armed forces responded surprisingly quickly and sent an expert reconnaissance party into the Corona*-battered country.

Dramatic corona situation in Portugal: incidence reaches a worldwide record

According to information from mirror reported back and reported by one catastrophic corona situation. The number of deaths every day is increasing exponentially. The 7 day incidence is currently over 800 – a world record. Apparently around 70 percent of all nursing staff in hospitals is infected with Corona themselves. The health system has almost collapsed and will no longer be able to treat many of the new intensive care patients to be expected. Therefore, according to the Bundeswehr experts, every paramedic helps that Germany can do without.

Corona catastrophe in Portugal: Bundeswehr sends doctors and material

The Bundeswehr reacts. 27 Doctors and paramedics should be loud mirror be set in motion immediately. The team should stay on site for at least three weeks. Also, should start the week Relief flights start to Portugal. Deliver this beds, medical material and Ventilators, mobile and stationary.

Corona in Portugal: British mutant drives infections

After Portugal got through the pandemic rather lightly, the numbers exploded in early to mid-January. Apparently also with the infection driver is the British virus mutant *. This has now also been proven near Munich * and is of great concern to politicians across Germany. Merkel and the prime ministers want to meet for a corona vaccination summit on Monday. What he is supposed to solve now remains a little vague. *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.