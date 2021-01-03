The number of people who lost their lives due to Corona virus infection in the US has crossed 3,50,000. At the same time, experts have once again raised the number of infection cases and death toll due to the gathering of crowds during Christmas and New Year celebrations. According to data from John Hopkins University, as of Sunday morning, 350,000 people had lost their lives due to the deadly virus, while the number of infected people in the country had crossed two crore.

The US has started using two vaccines of Kovid-19 to protect health workers and people over the age of 80. However, it is being criticized for the slow pace of the vaccination program. Several states, including North Carolina and Arizona, have been experiencing the most new cases on a single day for the past several days. It is worth mentioning that till now, America has reported the highest number of deaths due to corona virus infection in the whole world. In Brazil, 1,95,000 people have died so far due to this deadly virus.

8.46 crore people affected by Corona in the world

On the other hand, the outbreak of the epidemic continues as many countries in the world started the vaccination campaign of Corona virus (Kovid-19) and till date it has killed about 18.36 lakh people worldwide, while about 8.46 million people Have been impressed According to the data released by John Hopkins University’s Center for Science and Engineering (CSSE), Corona virus has infected 8,45,88,500 people in 191 countries of the world, while 18 lakh 35 thousand 788 patients have died. Has been done

More than 57000 killed in Russia, more than 1.7 million infected in Germany

At the same time, the number of people infected with corona in Russia has increased to about 31.80 lakh, while 57,235 people have died. In France, more than 2.7 million people have been affected by the virus and 65,048 patients have died. More than 26.07 lakh people have been infected in the UK and 74,682 people have died. More than 22.32 lakh people have been affected and 21,295 people have died since Kovid-19 in Turkey. In Italy, more than 21.41 lakh people have been infected with the virus so far and 74,985 people have died. In Spain, more than 19.28 lakh people have been infected by this epidemic and 50,837 people have died. In Germany more than 17.73 lakh people have been affected by this virus and 34,480 people have died.