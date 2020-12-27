The whole world is plagued by Corona at this time. At the same time, India is also seriously vulnerable. Even in India, the corona virus is not taking its name. Corona cases in India have increased to 1,01,87,850 with 18,732 new cases of Kovid-19 infection in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the death toll with 279 new deaths has come to 1,47,622. Total active cases are at 2,78,690. In the last 24 hours, 97,61,538 people have been discharged from the hospital with 21,430 new recoveries.

Earlier on Saturday, 22,272 new cases of corona were reported in the country. The speed of the corona may have slowed down a bit, but its danger still remains constant.

With 18,732 new # COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 1,01,87,850 With 279 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,622. Total active cases at 2,78,690 Total discharged cases at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/m7BYvuqf7G – ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

Experts say that until the corona vaccine reaches the people, this deadly virus cannot be got rid of. In many countries of the world, Kovid-19 has become a vaccine and vaccination has also started. Corona vaccine is being given in 11 countries around the world. At present, the Corona virus vaccine is being given to priority groups in 11 countries of the world. It is also important to know that most countries are using the vaccine made by US-Germany company Pfizer-BioNotech.

The corona virus has killed more than 15.95 lakh people worldwide and more than 7.1 crore people have fallen prey to it. According to data released by John Hopkins University’s Center for Science and Engineering (CSSE), more than 7.1 million people have been infected by the Corona virus so far in 192 countries, while 15 lakh 94 thousand 775 patients have lost their lives. .

More than 15.8 million people have been infected so far in the US most affected by corona, while over 2.95 lakh patients have died. In terms of infection, the number of infected in the second largest country India has reached about 98.26 lakhs. During this period, 33,494 patients have become healthy and the number of people who are coronated has increased to more than 93.24 lakhs. Active cases have come down to about 3.60 lakhs due to the higher number of healthy people than the cases.