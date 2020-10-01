Corona infection has seen an increase on Wednesday compared to Tuesday. According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 86 thousand positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the epidemic killed more than 1100 patients. With this, the total cases in the country have crossed 63 lakhs so far.

According to the central government, a total of 86,821 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and the epidemic has killed 1181 patients.

India’s # COVID19 tally crosses 63-lakh mark with a spike of 86,821 new cases & 1,181 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total cases tally stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 cured / discharged / migrated & 98,678 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/uIBUSidrCu – ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

With this, if we talk about the total case, its number has increased to 63,12,585. These include 9,40,705 active cases. At the same time, 52,73,202 people have won in this battle from Corona. That is, they are either healthy or they have been discharged from the hospital. So far, 98,678 patients have died in India due to corona.

Also read- Corona cases increased as soon as school opened in the US, preparing to open in India from October 15

18317 new cases of corona virus infection in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, 18317 new cases of corona virus infection were reported, after which the number of infected people has reached 13,84,446 on Wednesday. The health department gave information about this. The department has said that 481 people died in the state due to which the number of people who have died so far from this infection has increased to 36,662.

The department said that out of 481 deaths, 237 people have died during the last 48 hours while 115 infected have died a week ago. The department said that 129 other people died earlier. It said that today, a total of 19,163 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment during the day, taking the total number of patients who have become infection-free to 10,88,322.