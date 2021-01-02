The UK government directed the closure of all primary schools in London and not to start a new session on Monday, amid a spurt in Kovid-19 infection rates across England. After an immediate review, the Department of Education (DFE) decided that the “education status framework” would apply only to the entire capital rather than to some localities.

The decision has put an end to the opposition in England and the growing demands of teacher unions of all schools. The pressure on the National Health Service (NHS) is increasing and a large number of Kovid patients are being admitted to hospitals. Britain’s Secretary of Education Gavin Williamson said, “The rate of infection is rising across the country and especially in London, we must take this step to protect our country and the NHS. We will continue to review, and reopen classes as soon as possible.

According to officials, evidence suggests that the new type of Kovid-19 infection is increasing across the country, with the situation in London deteriorating. The government said that most of the cases reported in London, South East and East England were of the new type of corona virus. The rate of infection has increased faster than expected in these areas, where new types of virus infection is spreading and strong measures are needed to control the virus.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, “Over the past week we have seen cases of infections and hospitalizations across London have risen sharply and hospitals are under increasing pressure.” We must balance between education and transition rates and pressure on the NHS.

On Friday, about 53285 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the UK and 613 people died of the disease. The death toll in the country rose to more than 74000. The head of the National Health Service (NHS) has warned that the situation will worsen in the next few weeks and this will increase the pressure on the health sector.