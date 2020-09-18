In India, a record has been made of new Corona cases daily. On Thursday, 96,792 new Kovid cases were detected in one day, according to covid19india, a website that monitors the epidemic across the country. With this, now the number of corona virus infected in India has increased to 52,12,686. However, the good thing is that the number of recoverable cases has quadrupled to the active case.According to Kovid 19 India, 10,17,717 corona patients are currently being treated in India, while 41,09,828 patients have been cured. At the same time, the number of people who died from this epidemic has been 84,404. However, in a few hours new corona figures will be released by the Union Health Ministry. Then along with the rest of the information, the state-wise list below will also be updated.

Know how many corona patients in which state

state Active case Recovered The death 1. Andaman Nicobar 196 3345 52 2. Andra Pradesh 90279 497376 5105 3. Arunachal Pradesh 1892 4787 13 4. Assam 29091 119367 511 5. Bihar 12959 148656 848 6. Chandigarh 3171 5683 104 7. Chhattisgarh 37470 35885 611 8. Dadra & Nagar Haveli / Daman & Diu 233 2575 2 9. Delhi 30914 [194516 4839 10. Goa 5375 20445 319 11. Gujarat 16262 98029 3256 12. Haryana 21334 78937 1045 13. Himachal Pradesh 4146 6558 91 14. Jammu and Kashmir 19503 37809 932 15. Jharkhand 14138 51357 579 16. Karnataka 101645 375809 7536 17. Kerala 32775 84608 480 18. Ladakh 953 2536 46 19. Madhya Pradesh 22136 71535 1820 20. Maharashtra 297506 792832 30883 21. Manipur 1751 6521 48 22. Meghalaya 1902 2264 29 23. Mizoram 567 939 0 24. Nagaland 1261 3987 15 25. Odisha 32405 129859 656 26. Puducherry 4770 15923 418 27. Punjab 21022 63570 2592 28. Rajasthan 17049 89352 1279 29. Sikkim 480 1722 19 30. Tamil Nadu 46633 464668 8559 31. Telangana 30443 133555 1005 32. Tripura 7498 12956 222 33. Uttarakhand 11068 24432 447 34. Uttar Pradesh 67002 258573 4690 35. West Bengal 24147 184113 4123 The total 1009976 * 4025079 * 83198 *

* Central Health Ministry data, 17 September till 8 am.