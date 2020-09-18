new Delhi
In India, a record has been made of new Corona cases daily. On Thursday, 96,792 new Kovid cases were detected in one day, according to covid19india, a website that monitors the epidemic across the country. With this, now the number of corona virus infected in India has increased to 52,12,686. However, the good thing is that the number of recoverable cases has quadrupled to the active case.
According to Kovid 19 India, 10,17,717 corona patients are currently being treated in India, while 41,09,828 patients have been cured. At the same time, the number of people who died from this epidemic has been 84,404. However, in a few hours new corona figures will be released by the Union Health Ministry. Then along with the rest of the information, the state-wise list below will also be updated.
Know how many corona patients in which state
|state
|Active case
|Recovered
|The death
|1.
|Andaman Nicobar
|196
|3345
|52
|2.
|Andra Pradesh
|90279
|497376
|5105
|3.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1892
|4787
|13
|4.
|Assam
|29091
|119367
|511
|5.
|Bihar
|12959
|148656
|848
|6.
|Chandigarh
|3171
|5683
|104
|7.
|Chhattisgarh
|37470
|35885
|611
|8.
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli / Daman & Diu
|233
|2575
|2
|9.
|Delhi
|30914
|[194516
|4839
|10.
|Goa
|5375
|20445
|319
|11.
|Gujarat
|16262
|98029
|3256
|12.
|Haryana
|21334
|78937
|1045
|13.
|Himachal Pradesh
|4146
|6558
|91
|14.
|Jammu and Kashmir
|19503
|37809
|932
|15.
|Jharkhand
|14138
|51357
|579
|16.
|Karnataka
|101645
|375809
|7536
|17.
|Kerala
|32775
|84608
|480
|18.
|Ladakh
|953
|2536
|46
|19.
|Madhya Pradesh
|22136
|71535
|1820
|20.
|Maharashtra
|297506
|792832
|30883
|21.
|Manipur
|1751
|6521
|48
|22.
|Meghalaya
|1902
|2264
|29
|23.
|Mizoram
|567
|939
|0
|24.
|Nagaland
|1261
|3987
|15
|25.
|Odisha
|32405
|129859
|656
|26.
|Puducherry
|4770
|15923
|418
|27.
|Punjab
|21022
|63570
|2592
|28.
|Rajasthan
|17049
|89352
|1279
|29.
|Sikkim
|480
|1722
|19
|30.
|Tamil Nadu
|46633
|464668
|8559
|31.
|Telangana
|30443
|133555
|1005
|32.
|Tripura
|7498
|12956
|222
|33.
|Uttarakhand
|11068
|24432
|447
|34.
|Uttar Pradesh
|67002
|258573
|4690
|35.
|West Bengal
|24147
|184113
|4123
|The total
|1009976 *
|4025079 *
|83198 *
* Central Health Ministry data, 17 September till 8 am.
.
