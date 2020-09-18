Highlights: Kovid-19 cases exceeded 51 lakhs, currently more than 10 lakh cases active

More than 40 lakh people defeated Kovid-19, more than 83 thousand have won the battle

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi are the most active cases

India is the world’s most affected country after America

new Delhi

97,894 new cases reported in the last 24 hours have crossed the total figure of corona virus in the country to 51 lakhs. More than 1 thousand new deaths have also been recorded during this period. The total number of deaths in India has gone up to 83,198 with 51,18,253 and 1,132 deaths. According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are now 10,09,976 total active cases in the country and 40,25,080 patients have recovered from the virus.

These five states are the most affected

Maharashtra remains the most affected state with 2,97,506 active cases. Subsequently, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi have a significantly higher number of active cases. According to the data, the death rate in the country is 1.63 percent and the recovery rate is 78.64 percent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of 16 September, 6,05,65,728 samples of Kovid-19 have been tested, of which 11,36,613 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

Know how many corona patients in which state

state Active case Recovered The death 1. Andaman Nicobar 196 3345 52 2. Andra Pradesh 90279 497376 5105 3. Arunachal Pradesh 1892 4787 13 4. Assam 29091 119367 511 5. Bihar 12959 148656 848 6. Chandigarh 3171 5683 104 7. Chhattisgarh 37470 35885 611 8. Dadra & Nagar Haveli / Daman & Diu 233 2575 2 9. Delhi 30914 [194516 4839 10. Goa 5375 20445 319 11. Gujarat 16262 98029 3256 12. Haryana 21334 78937 1045 13. Himachal Pradesh 4146 6558 91 14. Jammu and Kashmir 19503 37809 932 15. Jharkhand 14138 51357 579 16. Karnataka 101645 375809 7536 17. Kerala 32775 84608 480 18. Ladakh 953 2536 46 19. Madhya Pradesh 22136 71535 1820 20. Maharashtra 297506 792832 30883 21. Manipur 1751 6521 48 22. Meghalaya 1902 2264 29 23. Mizoram 567 939 0 24. Nagaland 1261 3987 15 25. Odisha 32405 129859 656 26. Puducherry 4770 15923 418 27. Punjab 21022 63570 2592 28. Rajasthan 17049 89352 1279 29. Sikkim 480 1722 19 30. Tamil Nadu 46633 464668 8559 31. Telangana 30443 133555 1005 32. Tripura 7498 12956 222 33. Uttarakhand 11068 24432 447 34. Uttar Pradesh 67002 258573 4690 35. West Bengal 24147 184113 4123 The total 1009976 * 4025079 * 83198 *

* Central Health Ministry data, 17 September till 8 am.