Highlights:
- Kovid-19 cases exceeded 51 lakhs, currently more than 10 lakh cases active
- More than 40 lakh people defeated Kovid-19, more than 83 thousand have won the battle
- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi are the most active cases
- India is the world’s most affected country after America
97,894 new cases reported in the last 24 hours have crossed the total figure of corona virus in the country to 51 lakhs. More than 1 thousand new deaths have also been recorded during this period. The total number of deaths in India has gone up to 83,198 with 51,18,253 and 1,132 deaths. According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are now 10,09,976 total active cases in the country and 40,25,080 patients have recovered from the virus.
These five states are the most affected
Maharashtra remains the most affected state with 2,97,506 active cases. Subsequently, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi have a significantly higher number of active cases. According to the data, the death rate in the country is 1.63 percent and the recovery rate is 78.64 percent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of 16 September, 6,05,65,728 samples of Kovid-19 have been tested, of which 11,36,613 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.
Know how many corona patients in which state
|state
|Active case
|Recovered
|The death
|1.
|Andaman Nicobar
|196
|3345
|52
|2.
|Andra Pradesh
|90279
|497376
|5105
|3.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1892
|4787
|13
|4.
|Assam
|29091
|119367
|511
|5.
|Bihar
|12959
|148656
|848
|6.
|Chandigarh
|3171
|5683
|104
|7.
|Chhattisgarh
|37470
|35885
|611
|8.
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli / Daman & Diu
|233
|2575
|2
|9.
|Delhi
|30914
|[194516
|4839
|10.
|Goa
|5375
|20445
|319
|11.
|Gujarat
|16262
|98029
|3256
|12.
|Haryana
|21334
|78937
|1045
|13.
|Himachal Pradesh
|4146
|6558
|91
|14.
|Jammu and Kashmir
|19503
|37809
|932
|15.
|Jharkhand
|14138
|51357
|579
|16.
|Karnataka
|101645
|375809
|7536
|17.
|Kerala
|32775
|84608
|480
|18.
|Ladakh
|953
|2536
|46
|19.
|Madhya Pradesh
|22136
|71535
|1820
|20.
|Maharashtra
|297506
|792832
|30883
|21.
|Manipur
|1751
|6521
|48
|22.
|Meghalaya
|1902
|2264
|29
|23.
|Mizoram
|567
|939
|0
|24.
|Nagaland
|1261
|3987
|15
|25.
|Odisha
|32405
|129859
|656
|26.
|Puducherry
|4770
|15923
|418
|27.
|Punjab
|21022
|63570
|2592
|28.
|Rajasthan
|17049
|89352
|1279
|29.
|Sikkim
|480
|1722
|19
|30.
|Tamil Nadu
|46633
|464668
|8559
|31.
|Telangana
|30443
|133555
|1005
|32.
|Tripura
|7498
|12956
|222
|33.
|Uttarakhand
|11068
|24432
|447
|34.
|Uttar Pradesh
|67002
|258573
|4690
|35.
|West Bengal
|24147
|184113
|4123
|The total
|1009976 *
|4025079 *
|83198 *
* Central Health Ministry data, 17 September till 8 am.
.
