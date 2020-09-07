More than 90 thousand new cases for two consecutive days On Sunday, the total number of infected people in the country stood at 41,13,811 with 90,632 new cases. Presenting the data till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said that 73,642 Kovid-19 patients were recovered in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the number of active cases increased by 15,925. That is, the number of patients admitted increased to 8,62,320. During that time 1,065 patients died and the total death toll in the country from the epidemic crossed 70,626. Now on Sunday, 90,802 cases were reported.

Also record recovery Except on Monday, there were continuous records in the case of recovery for the last two days. On Friday, more than 70 thousand patients were cured on Saturday. On Saturday, 73,642 patients were discharged from health centers. On Monday too, 69,564 patients were cured in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate is increasing The rate of recovery of patients suffering from Kovid-19 epidemic in the country is increasing continuously. According to the Union Health Ministry, 77.32% of Kovid patients have been cured so far. At the same time, only 21% are illiterate. At the same time, the death rate has come down to 1.72%. That is, two out of every 100 victims of the pandemic are not dying.

Testing front is getting stronger There is a steady increase in the number of laboratories that investigate corona infection in the country. Now there are 1,65,842 labs across the country where Kovid Testing is taking place. Due to this, testing of samples taking place daily has also increased. 7,20,362 samples were tested on Sunday alone. With this, by September 6, a total of 4,95,51,507 samples were completed across the country.

This state is better Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim and Mizoram are among the states where the corona case is less than the figure of 15,000.

15 thousand to 1 lakh cases in these states Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry and Tripura are states with less than 1 lakh but less than 15 thousand corona cases.

A flood of corona patients in these states There are more than 1 lakh corona cases in 12 states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu. Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Assam, Odisha and Gujarat are also included in this list.

America is ahead of us in the case of Kovid-19 epidemic. India overtook Brazil in this case with 90,802 new cases on Sunday. According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,016 patients died in 24 hours on Sunday and the total deaths stood at 71,642. At the same time, the number of patients treated is 8,82,542 while 32,50,429 patients have recovered after treatment. Let’s take a look at every aspect related to the Corona case …