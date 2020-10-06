Second Peak in America, Europe, Australia The Peak of Corona occurred twice in the US, while the second peak is coming in many countries of Europe. Once the Corona new cases peaked in the United States and European countries, conditions began to pick up, but again new Corona cases started increasing and increasing daily.

Second wave of Corona in Europe Comparing Corona’s average daily case across all continents shows that a second wave of the Kovid-19 epidemic has arrived in Europe. Of the 17 countries in the world in which Corona had more than 50 Hazare cases on October 4, and where Corona cases increased by 20% in the last two weeks, 10 countries are from Europe. In the graph above, American countries are kept together while Australia and its neighboring countries are kept in Oceania.

Second wave bigger than first Statistics show that the Rojana new corona cases in the second wave are much higher than the Rojana new cases of the first wave. Belgium, France, Spain and the UK are now seeing more cases than the first peak. Cases are increasing at a very high rate in some countries. For example, the Czech Republic (CZECHIA) grew by 67% of cases in the last two weeks, while in the Netherlands and France it increased by 30%.

The second wave of Corona is weak in these countries The second wave of corona in Europe began in mid-July. Since then the death rate of the infected has been much lower than the period before that. The reason for this is a better understanding of the virus. The second wave of Corona gained months of experience, due to which the epidemic is being dealt with more efficiently.

On September 17, the daily average of new Corona cases in India was 93,199 in seven days. It was not only a country but a record for the world. However, since then there has been a steady decline in the number of new Corona cases. In the last 17 days till 4 October, only one day on 1 October registered an increase in the average of daily.