Corona cases are continuously increasing in India. The Corona figure in the country has crossed six million. In the last 24 hours 82,170 cases and 1,039 deaths have been recorded. Speaking of the total figures of Corona in India, the Corona tally is currently at 60,74,703. Talking about active cases, there are 9,62,640 active cases in India.

According to the data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of recovered patients has reached 5,01,6521. Apart from this, the figure of total deaths from corona in India has not reached 95,542. The outbreak of the global pandemic Corona virus infection has continued to increase and the number of deaths worldwide has crossed 990,000 on Saturday. According to data released by the Center for Science and Engineering (CSSE) of John Hopkins University in the US, Corona has killed 990,738 patients worldwide so far, 3.26 million patients have been infected so far.

Speaking of total corona patients in India, according to Shaniwa’s data, 88,600 new Kovid-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours and 1,124 people have died. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that of the total 5,992,533 cases of corona, 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 have been cured and 94,503 deaths.