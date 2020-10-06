India has reported 61,267 new Corona cases in the last 24 hours and 884 deaths have been reported. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 9,19,023 active cases out of a total of 66,85,083 cases, 56,62,491 have been cured and 1,03,569 people have died.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 903 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours from 10 states and union territories. 82% new deaths have been reported from these places. Of the 36% deaths that occurred yesterday, 326 were reported from Maharashtra, 67 from Karnataka.

Explain that in the case of corona cases, India is second only to the United States. According to Jop Hopkins University, a total of 10 lakh 22 thousand 976 people have died in the world so far from Corona. Of these, the maximum number of deaths in the US was 2 lakh 7 thousand 808 whereas in India, this figure had crossed 1 lakh. According to the data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Friday, 78,877 patients have been healthy in the last 24 hours, with which the number of coronas released so far has increased to 53 lakh 52 thousand 78.

Corona vaccine manufactured in Russia may be the first available vaccination in the country. However, two vaccines developed in the country are in Phase III trials and the Oxford University vaccine is also in Phase III in India. But the Russian vaccine has been made and is being used. The Government of India is also in talks with the Russian government regarding the availability of this vaccine.