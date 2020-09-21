The wait after Corona testing is over, now the report will be available online in 24 hours

There have been 85,362 new cases of corona virus infection in the last 24 hours in India. Now the total number of infected people has crossed 59 lakhs. At the same time, after the recovery of 93,420 people, the number of recovered patients has exceeded 48 lakhs. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry at eight o’clock on Saturday morning, the total number of infections in the country has gone up to 59,03,932. After the death of 1,089 more people in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 93,379. So far, 48,49,584 people have become infection free in the country. The infection-free rate (recovery rate) of the people in the country has been 82.14 percent. Death rate of patients from Kovid-19 is 1.58 percent. According to the ministry, 9,60,969 patients are still under treatment in the country, which is 16.28 percent of the total cases.In India, the cases of Kovid-19 crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 million on 23 August, 40 million on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,02,69,975 samples were tested in the country till 25 September, of which 13,41,535 samples were tested on Friday.

Among those who have died in the last 24 hours, 416 in Maharashtra, 86 in Karnataka, 84 in Uttar Pradesh, 72 in Tamil Nadu, 68 in Punjab, 59 in West Bengal, 59 in Andhra Pradesh, 30 in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh 25 people died in Delhi and 24 in Delhi.

Highest deaths among these states

A total of 93,379 people have died due to infection in the country so far, of which 34,761 in Maharashtra, 9,148 in Tamil Nadu, 8,417 in Karnataka, 5,606 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,450 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,147 in Delhi, 4,665 in West Bengal, Gujarat. 3,393, Punjab 3,134 and Madhya Pradesh 2,152 people died. The Health Ministry said that more than 70 percent of patients who died of infection were also suffering from other diseases. “Our data is being matched with ICMR,” the ministry said on its website.