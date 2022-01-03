Home page politics

On the way to the exam: Alexander Dobrindt (left) and Markus Söder on Wednesday in Seeon © Christof Stache / AFP

Corona hits the CSU unexpectedly and hard: The state group has to postpone its exam. Among others, Alexander Dobrindt and an international guest are ill.

Munich / Berlin – Because of several corona cases, the CSU * state group has to postpone its exam planned for January 6th and 7th in Berlin *, like that Munich Mercury has experienced. Among those infected with corona is the chairman of the CSU in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt. Dobrindt is twice vaccinated and boosted.

CSU exam falls victim to Corona for the time being – in addition to Dobrindt, guest Pablo Casado is also infected

Four employees of the CSU in the Bundestag are also sick with Corona. According to information from Mercury also has one of the planned guests Corona: Pablo Casado, head of the Spanish Conservatives. The exam will be made up for in a timely manner, the new date and further planning will be informed at short notice, according to the CSU regional group.

During the retreat, which usually takes place in Seeon Abbey, the regional group actually wanted to lay the foundation for the new role in the opposition. Main focus: financial and economic policy. Dobrindt had also invited the former Ifo President Hans-Werner Sinn and Isabell Schnabel, who sits on the Board of Directors of the European Central Bank, to the meeting, which had already been moved to Berlin due to Corona. Topic: record inflation and the low interest rate policy. Sinn recently called for a “change in monetary policy” – together with the CSU honorary chairman Edmund Stoiber *. . The CSU had drawn up a strict security concept for the conference. Journalists would have had to show a negative PCR test in addition to the vaccination.

Corona cases: CSU exam postponed – topics remain the same

Several draft resolutions had already leaked in the past few days – for example a free “basic account” for pensioners. “The current inflation and at the same time rising account fees affect pensioners in particular,” it said in the resolution proposal. In addition, the CSU wants to combat inflation in Germany with a government-guaranteed positive interest rate for old-age provision and a statutory inflation brake.

Despite the postponement, nothing should change in terms of content. Approval will accordingly take place later. (mik) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.