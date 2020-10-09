The international matches of the national teams caused problems for the clubs, if only because of the tight schedule. After the positive corona tests of some players, the criticism should not die down. Rather, recent developments make it clear that international games don’t make sense.
In Germany, the DFL’s hygiene concept worked almost without any problems. Only Dynamo Dresden suffered at the end of last season due to corona infections and the resulting quarantine of the entire team. Since the DFL did not want to schedule any catch-up games beyond June 30, the SGD had to play nine competitive games within 29 days, up to and including the 33rd matchday, only English weeks were on the program. In the end, the club was relegated to the 3rd division.
In addition, the infections in the Bundesliga and the 2nd Bundesliga were limited. Occasionally, players and / or employees and their contact persons had to be isolated, but the rest could train as usual and prepare for the games, provided that the health department allowed it. The hygiene concept worked because the clubs were completely sealed off and lived in their own bubble. At European Cup and international matches, however, the teams are taken out of their bladders; and that harbors dangers, because every country has the spread of the coronavirus under different control and not every association implements the hygiene concept so consistently.
In the playoffs for the Champions League, for example, Red Bull Salzburg and Maccabi Tel Aviv had to compete against each other, although the Israeli club had announced before the first leg that seven players and seven managers each had tested positive for the virus. Ultimately, even eleven players tested positive (via Spox). UEFA let the two-way leg play nonetheless – last weekend the Austrian series champions finally announced that three players had tested positive for Covid-19.
In the case of the German U21 national team, Stephan Ambrosius from Hamburger SV is said to have caught it, like him NDR and Sport1 to report. According to the DFB, the player and the contact persons will be isolated, but the European Championship qualifier against Moldova on Friday evening (6 pm! 5 am) is not up for debate. The other players were tested negative, but after the incidents between Tel Aviv and Salzburg there are doubts as to whether everything will actually go so smoothly.
The Swiss association also reported two corona cases. When he arrived, Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool FC tested positive, later also central defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund. Both infections are independent of each other. Because of a blood test that shows antibodies, the UEFA health committee is even checking whether Shaqiri can be used in the international match against Spain on Saturday, like the one Southgerman newspaper reported.
In the fight against the corona pandemic, an unpleasant autumn is ahead. On Friday, the Robert Koch Institute reported over 4,500 new infections in Germany within the last 24 hours. Like the live ticker of the Munich Mercury shows, the number of cases is also increasing in other European countries (in some cases to a new record high). In the middle of this phase, professional sport can function at national level if appropriate measures are taken, but internationally it is doomed to failure if games have to take place in risk areas or teams are asked to come onto the field despite numerous infections.
Not only the behavior of UEFA in the Tel Aviv case against Salzburg is emblematic of the irresponsibility, but also that of the Italian league association at the top match between Juventus Turin and SSC Napoli. The competent health department had prohibited Napoli from traveling to Turin and playing the game. However, the association insisted that the club must compete, as theoretically 13 healthy players from the squad could have been used. So everyone present at the Juventus Stadium – including Juve – prepared for a top game that didn’t and would never have taken place. As with the creation of the calendar for this season, players are playing with the health of the players so that business does not collapse. This tremendous egoism is alarming. So it doesn’t make sense anymore.
