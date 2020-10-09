In addition, the infections in the Bundesliga and the 2nd Bundesliga were limited. Occasionally, players and / or employees and their contact persons had to be isolated, but the rest could train as usual and prepare for the games, provided that the health department allowed it. The hygiene concept worked because the clubs were completely sealed off and lived in their own bubble. At European Cup and international matches, however, the teams are taken out of their bladders; and that harbors dangers, because every country has the spread of the coronavirus under different control and not every association implements the hygiene concept so consistently.

Not only the behavior of UEFA in the Tel Aviv case against Salzburg is emblematic of the irresponsibility, but also that of the Italian league association at the top match between Juventus Turin and SSC Napoli. The competent health department had prohibited Napoli from traveling to Turin and playing the game. However, the association insisted that the club must compete, as theoretically 13 healthy players from the squad could have been used. So everyone present at the Juventus Stadium – including Juve – prepared for a top game that didn’t and would never have taken place. As with the creation of the calendar for this season, players are playing with the health of the players so that business does not collapse. This tremendous egoism is alarming. So it doesn’t make sense anymore.