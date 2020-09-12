The corona numbers in Europe are rising – together with within the Czech Republic. After the nation had lengthy been thought of a pioneer within the pandemic, the state of affairs is now “worrying” in line with WHO assessments.

The Corona numbers in Czech Republic not too long ago rose quickly.

in not too long ago rose quickly. A “worrying” growth is attested to the neighboring nation of Germany.

The Czech authorities reacted instantly on Wednesday (September ninth).

Replace from September ninth, 9:55 p.m.: The Overseas Workplace acquired on top of things on the most recent developments in on Wednesday Czech Republic responds. The federal authority has not too long ago issued a warning “towards pointless vacationer journeys to the capital Prague as a consequence of excessive numbers of infections. “The town of 1.3 million folks has essentially the most corona instances within the Czech Republic.

Corona within the Czech Republic: WHO speaks of a “worrying” state of affairs – authorities reacts instantly

First report from September 9, 2020: Prague – The Corona numbers in Germany have risen recently, as in virtually all of Europe, however are a minimum of at a relentless degree. Reported this on Tuesday Robert Koch Institute 1,499 new infections, which corresponds to round 200 instances greater than on the times of the earlier week, when round 1,200 to 1,300 new instances had been added every day.

Corona within the Czech Republic: document variety of new infections and lively instances reached

Now has comparable spheres Czech Republic reached. On Wednesday, the nationwide well being company reported 1,164 New infections. With a inhabitants of simply over ten million, i.e. lower than one eighth of the German inhabitants, a worrying quantity. The 1,164 new ones Covid-19 instances additionally correspond to the document worth reported on in the future New infections. Beforehand this worth was 796.

To date, in Czech Republic a complete of 29,877 folks with corona contaminated, 441 died. With presently 9,272 lively instances, a brand new excessive was reached on Wednesday. In Germany, the place the African swine flu may have damaged out, 22,733 persons are presently actively battling the virus.

Corona within the Czech Republic: 14-day incidence – nation nicely forward of Germany

A have a look at the exhibits that the present developments within the nation are alarming 14 day incidence. This official information from the World Health Organization present how many individuals per 100,000 inhabitants had been utilizing within the final two weeks Covid-19 contaminated and are extra significant than absolutely the numbers. The Czech Republic has 69 instances per 100,000 inhabitants, what after France (134) and Luxembourg (85) corresponds to the third highest worth of Germany’s neighboring international locations. The Federal Republic presently involves an incidence * of 14, which is the European peak Andorra with 261, adopted by Spain (237) and Montenegro (212).

As a result of the variety of instances has solely not too long ago been in such a excessive vary, it’s to be anticipated that the 14 day incidence The Czech Republic continued to deteriorate over the subsequent few days.

Corona within the Czech Republic: After a document variety of infections – WHO speaks of a “worrying” state of affairs

The World well being group (WHO) is monitoring developments in Czech Republic vital. The document improve was “worrying,” it mentioned. It isn’t completely clear how the rise took place. In line with observers, the top of the summer time trip and quite a few return vacationers will play a task. Historically, one of the crucial in style vacation locations for Czechs is Croatia, the place the corona numbers had additionally not too long ago elevated.

In the meantime, it’s optimistic that lots of the newly contaminated belong to the youthful inhabitants group, the place the illness normally takes a milder course *. The well being system doesn’t should concern that it’s going to attain its limits for the time being. The necessity for corona intensive care beds within the nation is presently low. The rejuvenation of the Corona sufferers Nonetheless, it may even have unfavourable results, as an epidemiologist explains *.

Corona within the Czech Republic: authorities reacts instantly to document improve – masks requirement is again

Germany’s neighbor was when it comes to it Pandemic Battle as a chief instance. The federal government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis first led one Masks requirement a. As a result of low variety of instances, in Czech Republic now there are now not any nationwide restrictions. The numerous improve is now forcing the nation to behave once more. Minister of Well being Adam Vojtech introduced on Twitter that from Thursday on a masks requirement “in all interiors in the entire Czech Republic“Might be launched.

On Thursday the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (m) obtained the Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic (l) and his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis. One of many matters in Vienna was cooperation within the struggle towards Covid-19. © Herbert Pfarrhofer / APA / dpa

Elements of the Czech inhabitants reacted with criticism to the brand new restrictions. The Prime Minister was informed that he had solely declared in June that there can be no extra nationwide measures sooner or later. A corona site visitors gentle * ought to allow regionally restricted tightening. Now the measures apply to the entire nation. (as) *Merkur.de is a part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial community

