Updated:
The RKI’s current corona case numbers are not yet available. As it is said, the data is currently still being updated.
Berlin – Usually, the Robert Koch Institute provides the daily updated corona* Case numbers already in the night, today’s update of the data seems to be delayed.
As on the so-called Covid-19 dashboard of the RKI is explained, the data are currently being updated, the first case numbers may only be available in the morning. What exactly is behind this, for example a malfunction like on Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, has not yet been explained. We will report when the data is available. (Nail Akkoyun)
|Tuesday (05.10.2021)
|Monday (04.10.2021)
|3,088 new infections and 7 deaths
|Sunday (03.10.2021)
|6,164 new infections and 9 deaths
|Saturday (October 2nd, 2021)
|8517 new infections and 66 deaths
|Friday (October 1st, 2021)
|10,118 new infections and 73 deaths
|Thursday (09/30/2021)
|12,150 new infections and 67 deaths
|Wednesday (29.09.2021)
|11,780 new infections and 67 deaths
|Tuesday (28.09.2021)
|4,171 new infections and 101 deaths
