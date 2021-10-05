fromNail Akkoyun conclude

The RKI’s current corona case numbers are not yet available. As it is said, the data is currently still being updated.

Berlin – Usually, the Robert Koch Institute provides the daily updated corona* Case numbers already in the night, today’s update of the data seems to be delayed.

As on the so-called Covid-19 dashboard of the RKI is explained, the data are currently being updated, the first case numbers may only be available in the morning. What exactly is behind this, for example a malfunction like on Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, has not yet been explained. We will report when the data is available. (Nail Akkoyun)

The current number of Corona cases from Tuesday (October 5th, 2021) is currently still a long way off. (Symbol photo) © Robert Michael / dpa

Tuesday (05.10.2021) Monday (04.10.2021) 3,088 new infections and 7 deaths Sunday (03.10.2021) 6,164 new infections and 9 deaths Saturday (October 2nd, 2021) 8517 new infections and 66 deaths Friday (October 1st, 2021) 10,118 new infections and 73 deaths Thursday (09/30/2021) 12,150 new infections and 67 deaths Wednesday (29.09.2021) 11,780 new infections and 67 deaths Tuesday (28.09.2021) 4,171 new infections and 101 deaths

List of rubric lists: © Robert Michael / dpa